It was a 90s reunion of sorts on 'Two Much' as Kajol and Twinkle Khanna met Karan Johar. K Jo and Janhvi Kapoor were the latest guests on the show. It is no secret that Karan Johar had once had a crush on Twinkle, and the two shared a great camaraderie. On the other hand, he and Kajol remain one of Bollywood's closest friends.

So, there was a lot of nostalgia and inside jokes in the latest episode of 'Two Much.' During one segment of the show, when the guests were asked to eat from the 'high carb' spread, the Dharma honcho took a dig at his Ozempic rumours.

"Now we have to feed you. Keep complaining that we don't have a great enough spread for you," Twinkle said.

Karan's ozempic talk

Karan Johar was quick to respond, "If you have read anything online, I think I don't eat because I am on chemical substances." This led the three ladies to be hysterical. Twinkle further joked, "Beta itna injection mat liya kar, itna dubla ho gaya, mummy kya bolegi?"

The banter

"Mummy bechari kuch nahi bolegi," (mom won't say anything) he added.

At the end, Twinkle asked him to eat and show everyone that he eats carbs. Janhvi Kapoor admitted on the show that Sridevi never wanted her to become an actress. She added how it was during her teenage years that social media started capturing them, and she didn't look the way she does now.

"We were giving everyone so much access. And at that point, mom was still very strict about 'I don't want you to be an actress.' So she was like, 'What's the point? It's fine if people see her with body hair and two chotis and a mustache.' It was just the worst combination of things specifically for me because my teenage years coincided with the onset of the social media boom," she said.