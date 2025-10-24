Janhvi Kapoor and Karan Johar were the next guests on Kajol and Twinkle Khanna's 'Two Much'. However, more than Kajol and Janhvi; Twinkle and K Jo have grabbed attention. Reason? Justifying physical infidelity. While Janhvi remained averse to the idea, Johar and Khanna felt it is not that big of a deal.

What went down?

It all started where the two were given choices to pick between alternates. "Emotional cheating is worse than physical cheating," the hosts asked. Janhvi was quick to call both forms of cheating a deal breaker. However, for Karan, Kajol and Twinkle; it was the emotional cheating that they labelled as a deal breaker. "She's young. She hasn't seen everything we've seen," Khanna said.

But Janhvi was quick to say, "I think, but they are both bad! How can one be worse than the other? They are both condemned." The Dharma honcho said, "I believe physical infidelity is not a deal breaker." And Twinkle agreed saying, "I mean raat gayi, baat gayi." Janhvi again insisted, "Nahi, nahi. Baat nahi jaati hai." To this, Twinkle reasoned saying, "You are young."

Janhvi stood her ground and further said, "No, the deal is broken." Twinkle ended the discussion saying, "We are 50! She's in her 20s. She will get into this circle soon." Since then, the clip has gone viral on social media. Netizens have slammed Twinkle and Karan Johar for justifying cheating.

Social media reactions

"The fact they're trying to convince her that physical cheating is fine and it's not a deal breaker!" wrote a user.

"They are in that circle because they have to be or they would be divorced. Jahnvi is literally the only correct person here. Just because a crowd walks off a cliff doesn't mean you should too. She should stick to her ideals and morals," another user commented.

"Not everyone is that low. Cheating was never right, no matter what kind of it," read a comment.

"Nothing to be so casual about, she'll soon get to this side? Wow! Just say you did it, or you forgave your partner because you had nowhere to go, that's all," another comment read.