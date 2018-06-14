Kerala MLA Ganesh Kumar, who made headlines on Wednesday (June 13) after a young man filed a police complaint against him for allegedly assaulting him for not giving way to his car, has now displayed high-handedness.

Kumar, who is supporting the ruling Left Democratic Front, said, "We are ruling, try filing a case if you want", reported a local news outlet.

The road rage incident took place near Anchal in Kollam on Wednesday when the young man, who has been identified as Ananthakrishnan, was returning home.

The 22-year-old victim was travelling on a narrow road when the actor-turned-politician's car came from the opposite direction.

"I stopped the car and since there was more space for Kumar's car to go a little back, so both the cars could pass through, we thought he would reverse his car," Ananthakrishnan said.

Though it was more logical for Kumar's car to move back, he did not do so. "Instead of reversing, he came out and hit me and showered abuses on my mother," the victim, who has been injured in the assault alleged.

Anantkrishna was rushed to a hospital for medical treatment, following which he filed a police complaint.

However, according to the police, a staff member of Kumar has counter-alleged that the youth was the one who assaulted the MLA's driver. The cops are currently investigating the case.

Kumar is the son of former minister and Kerala Congress (B) chief R Balakrishna Pillai and has been supporting LDF since 2016.