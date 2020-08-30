As Onam arrives in a day, President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the citizens on the eve on Sunday with a message that we must take care of people from the weaker sections of the society while celebrating festivals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Ram Nath Kovind's message ahead of Onam

The festival of Onam is a symbol of our rich cultural heritage, the president asserted. "It is also an expression of our gratitude to mother nature at the arrival of new crop," Kovind said.

He pointed out that in the times of the pandemic extra caution needs to be exercised while celebrating, "In the times of the COVID-19 pandemic, while celebrating festivals, we must take care of people from the weaker sections of the society and take adequate measures to protect and safeguard our families and society at large," the president insisted.

He further said spoke about the camaraderie and brotherhood, "May this festival strengthen the sense of cooperation and brotherhood in our country and pave the way for prosperity while living in harmony with mother nature."

Kovind extended heartiest congratulations to all fellow citizens, especially to people of Kerala who will be celebrating Onam tomorrow, in a statement by Rashtrapati Bhavan.

(With inputs from wires.)