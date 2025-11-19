Pakistan is once again exposed following an explicit admission by a Pakistani politician, the former Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq, who has publicly gloated about Pakistan-backed terrorist attacks "from the Red Fort to the forests of Kashmir." This shocking confession ties two of India's deadliest terror strikes this year to Pakistan's support for cross-border terrorism.

Haq's remarks, as seen in a viral video, refer to the November 10 Red Fort car bombing in Delhi, which killed 14 people, and the April 22 Pahalgam tourist massacre in Jammu & Kashmir's Baisaran Valley, where 26 civilians were gunned down. Both attacks have been linked to Pakistan-based terror groups, including Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and its proxies.

"We've done it": Haq's explosive admission

In the video, Haq says, "If you keep bleeding Balochistan, we'll hit India from Red Fort to the forests of Kashmir. By the grace of Allah, we've done it—and they still cannot count the bodies."

He goes on to add: "Armed men entered and attacked (Delhi), and they probably haven't counted all the bodies so far."

Haq's comments align closely with investigations into the Red Fort blast, which revealed a sophisticated JeM-linked "white-collar" module led primarily by medical professionals working in Faridabad. The module's suicide bomber, Dr Umar un Nabi, detonated the vehicle near Delhi's historic monument.

Earlier this month, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi accused Islamabad of staging "fake terrorist attacks" within Pakistan to manipulate public opinion and justify political agendas—claims reported by Afghan outlet TOLO News. On November 11, at least 12 people were killed and a dozen others injured in a suicide blast outside a court building in Pakistan's Islamabad.

Red Fort blast

Investigators probing the November 10 blast believe the Faridabad-based module planned multiple major attacks.

Sources say the group was preparing a mass-casualty suicide bombing on December 6, the anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition—internally dubbed "Operation D-6."

Key findings from interrogations include:

The module consisted of 9–10 members, 5–6 of whom were doctors. The accused worked at or were associated with Al-Falah University, allegedly using their medical credentials to procure chemicals without suspicion. Dr Umar un Nabi executed the Red Fort blast. Dr Shaheen Shaheed was allegedly tasked with building JeM's women's wing in India under the newly launched network Jamaat-ul-Momineen. Massive caches of explosives were recovered from Faridabad and J&K.

National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) have arrested several members, including financier Amir Rashid Ali, and are probing institutional links, with Al-Falah University now under scrutiny.

Pahalgam massacre

Haq's reference to "forests of Kashmir" corresponds to the April 2025 Pahalgam attack, in which heavily armed terrorists opened fire on tourists in Baisaran Valley. The attack killed 26 people—including Hindu tourists, a Christian visitor, and a local Muslim pony operator—and injured 20.

A long, bloody history of cross-border terror

From the 2008 Mumbai attacks to repeated infiltration attempts along the Line of Control, Pakistan-based terror outfits have executed numerous strikes over the past two decades. Indian intelligence maintains that PoK—where Haq was previously Prime Minister—remains a hub of radicalisation, weapons storage, and militant training.

Haq's statement now confirms operational involvement of Pakistan-backed groups. It ties two major attacks directly to Pakistan's "proxy warfare" doctrine. It embarrasses Pakistan internationally, especially amid its economic crisis. It strengthens India's case at global forums like FATF.