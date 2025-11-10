In a significant counter-terrorism breakthrough, Jammu and Kashmir Police have dismantled a transnational terror module linked to proscribed outfits Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH). The operation, spanning multiple states, led to the arrest of key operatives and recovery of a large cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives.

The investigation began after multiple JeM posters threatening security forces surfaced in the Nowgam area of Srinagar on October 19, 2025. Police registered FIR No. 162/2025 under multiple sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Arms Act, and Explosive Substances Act, initiating a wide-ranging probe.

According to officials, investigations uncovered a sophisticated "white-collar terror ecosystem" involving radicalized professionals and students with foreign handlers operating from Pakistan and other countries. The network allegedly used encrypted communication channels for indoctrination, coordination, and movement of funds and logistics—often disguised as social or charitable initiatives.

The accused were reportedly involved in identifying and radicalizing individuals, recruiting them into terror ranks, raising funds, and procuring arms and IED materials.

Those arrested have been identified as:

Arif Nisar Dar @ Sahil, Nowgam, Srinagar Yasir-ul-Ashraf, Nowgam, Srinagar Maqsood Ahmad Dar @ Shahid, Nowgam, Srinagar Molvi Irfan Ahmad (Imam), Shopian Zameer Ahmad Ahanger @ Mutlasha, Wakura, Ganderbal Dr. Muzammil Ahmad Ganaie @ Musaib, Koil, Pulwama Dr. Adeel, Wanpora, Kulgam

Searches were conducted across Srinagar, Anantnag, Ganderbal, and Shopian, with coordinated raids in Faridabad (Haryana) and Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh).

Recovered items include:

One Chinese Star Pistol with ammunition One Beretta Pistol with ammunition One AK-56 Rifle with ammunition One AK Krinkov Rifle with ammunition 2,900 kg of IED-making material, including explosives, chemicals, electronic circuits, and triggering devices

Authorities confirmed that financial investigations are ongoing to trace fund flow and international linkages.

A senior police officer said the operation reflects the "diligent efforts and unyielding commitment" of the J&K Police to eliminate terrorism from the region.