Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma are facing one of the toughest times of their lives. The popular couple from the world of television, has revealed that they lost all their savings in a fraud. The heart-broken couple added that the person they trusted was behind the scam and they are now left with nothing.

Starting from scratch

Not just this, the couple also added that since they have no money left, they will have to start from scratch. Puja and Kunal revealed in an interview that they are not aware of what would happen to them next and how they would manage their future.

"These past 2-3 months have been extremely difficult for us, and we have no idea what will happen next. We have been victims of a fraudulent financial scam and we lost a huge amount. We have to start from zero, and we won't give up. We don't want to give up. We lost all our savings in this fraud... Humein wapis zero pe laake khada kar diya hai (We've been brought back to zero)," the couple told ETimes.

Cheated by someone close

Puja also hinted at someone they knew being behind this scam, "When you trust someone for the past 3 years... Has been with you, became a part of your home and family..." Kunal further said, "We are deeply hurt, but we don't want to give up at this point and come out stronger."

Puja further said that the two of them have spent many sleepless nights ever since. She also added that they have cried their hearts out and Kunal is severely affected by this. However, the two vouched to come out stronger from the incident. The celebrity couple also sought love and support from their fans. The two didn't share details of the person who did this to them and added that they didn't disclose any of it to their families as well.

Puja also revealed that the couple had mortgaged their home to lend the money and if they don't get it back, they might lose their home too.