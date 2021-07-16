Raghubir Yadav's estranged wife Purnima Kharge has levelled fresh allegations against the actor. The couple has been living separately since 1995. Purnima has alleged that Raghubir hasn't been paying her timely alimony. She has also accused him of mentally torturing her. Raghubir Yadav is 71.

Purnima has alleged that Raghubir Yadav has not been timely paying the alimony. She added that once she didn't get paid for five months and eventually had to leave her home on Yari road. She added that she couldn't pay the rent on time and thus was evicted. Purnima also accused Raghubir of mentally torturing her and making her live on loans. She revealed that she also had to mortgage her gold owing to the financial crisis.

Living on loan

"Last year, there was a point where I was unpaid for 5 months. This delay, in turn, cost me my house in Yari Road. I couldn't pay the rent in time and had to face humiliation. Thereafter, I am living on loans. Also, I had to mortgage my gold. This year too, I went unpaid for 4 months. Two months before the date in court, I was given ₹80,000 which was for 2 months," she told a leading daily.

On the other hand, Raghubir Yadav's lawyer Shalini Devi revealed that the amount asked by Purnima is exorbitant and thus he is unable to pay the amount. "Raghubir is 71 and Purnima should rather understand," the report adds. Purnima is a Kathak dancer and the couple has a 30 year old son. Purnima had accused Raghubir Yadav of adultery and cheating as well. She filed for divorce last year after more than a decade of living separately.