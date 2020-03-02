Lagaan actor Raghubir Yadav's wife Poornima had made shocking revelations against her husband Raghubir of having extra-marital affair with actress Nandita Das and living in together with actor Sanjay Mishra's wife Roshni and fathering their 14-year-old son.

Raghubir finally broke his silence on the allegations imposed on him, In his statement, Raghubir said that after 25 years of separation, I am being accused of sexual harassment by her. My name was even linked-up with Nandita Das, with whom I had worked in just one film. He further stated that from the last 15 years he has been giving Rs 40 thousand to her every month and also has a bank statement of it.

On the contrary, ''Roshni saved my life when Purnima left me alone in 2003''. Raghubir even accused his estranged wife of an alcohol addict and having an extramarital affair.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Mishra's ex-wife Roshni Achreja, in her statement said, ''Yes, I was married to Sanjay Mishra, but we parted ways long back.'' She further said that Raghubir is currently writing a biography and people will get to know about the complete truth once the biography gets published. ''My support is with Raghubir and I am looking after his work,'' she added. She even blamed Purnima for defaming Raghubir.

Raghubir's wife Poornima's allegations

Raghubir's estranged wife Poornima has now filed for a divorce and also demands alimony of Rs.10 crore but the latest development to the news is that Raghubir's wife Poornima has made some shocking revelations.

According to an interview given to Spotboye, Nandita accused Raghubir of having extra-marital affairs. When asked where does Raghubir live, Poornima's reply was absolutely shocking she said, "Raghubir is living-in with Sanjay Mishra's wife Roshni Achreja. He himself has admitted in Court. They have a 14-year old son! Things started going wrong after 7 years of our Shaadi. He fell in love with some woman, when he was working in Raj Barot's serial."

Poornima accuses Raghubir of having an extra-marital affair

On asking who was that other woman she replied, Nandita Das. Poornima has also accused Raghubir of having an affair with actor Sanjay Mishra's wife Roshni when Raghubir shifted to Sanjay's apartment, his frequent visits to Sanjay Mishra's house brought the two close and their affair began thereafter.

She also spoke in length about her financial condition that worsened in the absence of Raghubir as he never contributed to the family's well-being. According to the latest report, Nandita denied the allegations calling them baseless.

For the uninitiated, Raghubir has starred in films like 'Peepli Live', 'Lagaan', Sui Dhaaga, Newton, 'Salaam Bombay.'