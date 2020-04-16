Puja Banerjee was all set to marry her boyfriend Kunal Verma but due to the lockdown, they had to postponed their wedding which would have taken place today. But much to their fans surprise, Puja has now revealed that they have already registered their marriage a month ago and are now already married.

Sharing a picture of her and Kunal which was clicked during durga puja sindoor khela last year, Puja said that though they have cancelled all their wedding ceremonies because of the lockdown, they are now officially husband and wife.

"Today was supposed to be our wedding but the situation is such that we have cancelled all our ceremonies although we had registered our marriage before a month so we are officially married and together forever now. With the blessing of our parents and grandparents, we start our new life need all of your best wishes. Our family is happy and so are we," Puja Banerjee wrote on Instagram.

She also urged people to contribute and donate towards those who have been suffering from the current lockdown situation.

Earlier, Puja wrote on Instagram, "Big news on this women's day..I want to share this with all of you. Kunal, you complete me. I have been a daughter, a sister , a friend, a girlfriend and now finally going to be a wife. Its time to be together forever. So we are finally getting married. Need all of your best wishes," she wrote on Instagram.

Take a look.