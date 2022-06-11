Aryan Khan is a free man now. The SIT (Special Investigation Team) that was formed to look after the charges filed by the NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau), gave Khan a clean chit in the case. Even though no drugs were found in possession of Aryan Khan during the cruise raid on October 2, the star kid was arrested and denied bail. He was sent to Arthur Road jail where he spent close to 20 days.

What Aryan Khan asked

Sanjay Singh, NCB's deputy director-general, who headed the independent probe into the case, has revealed the conversation he had with Aryan Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. The report quotes Aryan Khan asking Singh, "Sir, you have painted me as an international drug trafficker, that I finance drug trafficking — aren't these charges absurd? They did not find any drugs on my person that day and yet they arrested me. Sir, you have done me great wrong and ruined my reputation. Why did I have to spend so many weeks in jail — did I really deserve it?"

Shah Rukh Khan's worry

Shah Rukh Khan too, met Sanjay Singh. SRK reportedly revealed that Aryan Khan's mental and emotional state had gone for a toss. SRK revealed that he himself used to go to Aryan's bedroom to see if he was sleeping well. "We have been painted as some kind of big criminals or monsters who are out to destroy society and we find going to work tough every day," he told Singh.

Shah Rukh Khan had stopped shooting for his films and projects during the whole time Aryan Khan was in jail. It was a week after Aryan's release that SRK resumed his work.