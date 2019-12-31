With several protests erupting across India over the implementation of the Citizenship Act, Bengaluru has shown the rest of the country on leading peaceful protests without any untoward incident. All credit goes to the Bengaluru City Police.

While the protests turned violent in many areas including Mangaluru district in Karnataka, where two people were killed in police firing, the Bengaluru city Police (BCP) has outdone themselves in keeping a peaceful environment. The city police commissioner Bhaskar Rao, IPS ensured that no violent activities took place in Silicon Valley, even though Bengaluru witnessed both pro and anti-CAA protests.

City police maintain calm during protest

Nearly 1 lakh people took part in Monday's protest against the implementation of the CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC) at Quddus Saheb Eidgah Ground in Shivaji Nagar. A team of 10,000 staunch policemen were deployed by the city police to maintain calm during the protest.

Protesters praising @BlrCityPolice For making good arrangements without any problems to them while protesting @deepolice12 Thanked all the protesters who has concluded the protest peacefully without aanyU/T incdnt @VipinGaurnai @CMofKarnataka @csogok @BSBommai #PeacefulProtests pic.twitter.com/qLcl0f7fu3 — Pramesh Jain (@prameshjain12) December 23, 2019

Police inspectors Tanveer Ahmed, Raghavendra and Rao Ganesh, who are known for their oratory skills were placed in front of the gate to make the protestors understand the need to remain calm. Joint police commissioner (traffic) BR Ravikante Gowda said that, though people came rushing from all parts of the state to take part in the protests, the traffic movement was not so badly affected as the protestors followed the guidelines issued by the police.

The protesters praised BCP and the leadership of Commissioner Rao for making a tremendous bandobast for holding the protest without any problems even when prohibitory order (Section 144) was imposed in the city. Rao also thanked the protesters for concluding the protest peacefully without resorting to any form of violence.

The peaceful protest in Bengaluru shows how successful it is compared to other cosmopolitan cities of the country. BCP has also shown a good example to the police forces of other cities on handling a tensed situation without resorting to violence.

25 die during anti-CAA protest

At least 25 people have died across the country during widespread violence and protests against the CAA. Railways property worth Rs 88 crore have been damaged in protests against CAA. While property worth Rs 72 crore has been damaged in Eastern Railway Zone, the amount for the same in South Eastern Railway Zone is Rs 13 crore. Property worth Rs 3 crore damaged in Northeast Frontier Zone.

Karnataka remains peaceful post-Ayodhya verdict

Bengaluru City Police commissioner Bhaskar Rao, IPS has been hard at work to ensure harmony across Karnataka. From consulting with Hindu and Muslim group leaders before the Ayodhya verdict to preventing any communal riots and keeping rowdies in check, Bhaskar Rao, IPS handled the situation in the best way possible.

Personally, Bhaskar Rao visited various places across the city to ensure peace and maintain law and order. The commissioner said there were about 15,000 policemen and women deployed across the city and liquor shops were also shut.