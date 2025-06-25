Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been quite guarded and protective of their kids - Vaamika and Akaay. The two kids hardly get captured by the paparazzi and the celeb parents have often shared statements on why they don't want their kids to be clicked. Not just this, Anushka and Virat have also threatened legal action against those not respecting their right to privacy.

In a recent interaction, Anushka Sharma opened up about her parenting style like never before. The 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' actress said in an interview that the couple keep respect and love as the priority in their home. She also added that they don't want to raise brats and thus have been taking proper care of their conditioning.

Love and respect

"Conditioning is the most important role in how we see the world. I come from a progressive background, so that will always be a part of our home. Love is the underlying factor in our home, and what's important to us is that our child be respectful of people. You have to create that value structure. We don't want to raise brats," Anushka told Vogue.

Shared duties

Anushka also added that they don't define duties in the family based on gender but work together as a unit. The 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' actress said that she chose to be the primary caregiver because she has the luxury to take a break from her work. Whereas Virat keeps playing and traveling around the world so the important thing for them is to spend time together as a family.

"We don't see it as mum and dad duties, but as a family unit. For us, it's important that our child be raised with a very balanced outlook. It is all about shared duties. I will be the primary caregiver, especially in the first few years, and that's the reality. I am self-employed and I can decide when I am working if I do one or two films a year. In Virat's case, he plays round the year. What becomes important is the time we spend together as a family."