Anushka Sharma has always been Virat Kohli's biggest cheerleader. From kissing his wedding ring to immediately calling Anushka after hitting a century or winning a match, Virat often shows how madly in love he still is. Sharma has been keeping a low profile ever since the birth of her two kids. However, she was recently seen during one of Virat's matches.

Anushka looked pristine in a white outfit and kept cheering for Virat. While one section on social media couldn't get over their chemistry and romance, another couldn't stop obsessing over Anushka's looks. A picture of the Pari actress has drawn some major criticism on social media.

Anushka gets age-shamed

"Anushka started ageing, no matter how many surgeries you get done, getting older is the law of Nature that money can't change," another user commented.

"She looks like old grandma," read a comment.

"That's why dear friends always marry a girl who is atleast 5 yrs younger than you or else you will start regretting after 35," another comment read.

"Condition after two kids," a social media user said.

"She is looking so old," another social media user commented.

"One can see on Anushka's face," one more of the comments read.

Fans come out in support

Anushka has been a natural beauty ever since she made her way into the industry. The picture doing the rounds could be a case of bad camera angle or just an exhausted face. But social media just can't truly digest a woman aging.

Amid all the criticism, there were some who jumped to defend the actress. "This is just bad shots. She looked absolutely fine in the videos," a fan opined.

"She looks older than Virat...but I still feel embracing age is not wrong...this couple is blessed with love," wrote a user.

"People mocking her aging get a life please she is still graceful," read a comment.

"Wow god forbid a woman looks her age, this is why they all resort to botox and fillers bcuz as soon as someone sees a real woman with natural wrinkles they start acting like they've never seen a human age before. The comment section is plain embarrassing! Yes, she has two kids, no having kids doesn't randomly age people. But getting older does," another fan came out in support.