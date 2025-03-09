Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma is currently busy with her mommy duties, taking utmost care of her kids, Vamika and Akaay. Despite her hands-on parenting, she is often seen cheering for her cricketer husband, Virat Kohli, from the stands.

Like millions of cricket enthusiasts worldwide, Anushka is excited for the ultimate showdown—the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final between India and New Zealand. This highly anticipated match is taking place at the Dubai International Stadium.

Anushka Sharma in the stands, cheering for Virat and Team India

As always, Anushka Sharma is present in the stands to support her husband Virat Kohli and Team India. Several photos and videos of Anushka passionately cheering during the crucial match have gone viral on social media.

Anushka opted for a stylish denim-on-denim look. She wore an oversized denim shirt paired with embroidered denim pants, exuding effortless charm and elegance.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma set the internet ablaze on Saturday as she shared a special photo carousel. The actress, who has been staying away from social media, delighted fans with a series of cute and candid pictures.

In the photos, Anushka is seen beaming with joy, smiling ear to ear. She wore a white t-shirt and denim pants, looking radiant as she gazed upward with a joyful expression. The first image features a backdrop of roses projected onto the wall, enhancing the dreamy aesthetic.

Anushka Sharma said ben stokes ???pic.twitter.com/Z3Npx73anf — JASH ? (@BadBoy_0777) March 9, 2025

In the clip, Anushka is seen laughing and playfully mimicking the motion of flying. The final picture captures her in a vibrant setting, eyes closed, lost in the moment.

Keeping it simple, Anushka captioned the post with just a red rose emoji. However, it was Virat Kohli who quickly liked the post, catching fans' attention.

Netizens flooded the comments section, speculating whether Virat was the one behind the camera. Some fans even urged Anushka to return to films, while others noticed her slight weight gain, sparking mixed reactions.

A user wrote, "Come back in movies."

Another wrote, "You have gained weight."