The International Indian Film Academy's (IIFA) Digital Awards is back with their 25th edition. IIFA 2025 was held in Jaipur, Rajasthan, and the star-studded event kicked off on March 7, 2025. Day 2 was nothing short of a fashion spectacle, with Bollywood's biggest stars amping up the glam quotient and making head-turning appearances.

From Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor to Nimrat Kaur, Nora Fatehi, and Uorfi Javed, several celebrities graced the second day of the event with their stunning looks. Other stars who elevated the glamour included Pratik Gandhi with his wife, Vikrant Massey, and Bobby Deol, among others.

Sanjeeda Shaikh

Sanjeeda Shaikh dazzled in a white gown with a plunging neckline and paired it with a blazer. Her bold yet elegant look exuded confidence and grace.

Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Kaur is stunning in a golden saree intricately embroidered with lace appliqué and delicate threadwork. She paired it with a sensuous bralette-style blouse featuring a plunging neckline and thin straps, adding glamour.

Uorfi Javed

Known for her bold sartorial choices, Uorfi Javed wore a glittering black ensemble with a dramatic cape-like attachment at the back. The mini-length outfit, adorned with sequin embellishments, perfectly complemented her edgy style.

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi turned heads in a sleek, glamorous black gown with intricate detailing and a dramatic silhouette. She accessorized with bold diamond earrings and a matching bracelet, adding just the right amount of sparkle. A bold red lip and smoky eyes completed her confident, sultry look.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon graced the green carpet in a Mark Bumgarner ensemble featuring a seamless bodice, asymmetrical cutouts around her torso, and a coiled fabric detail for added texture and balance. The mermaid-silhouette skirt added a touch of sensuality, while her wet-hair look, minimal makeup, and satin pumps rounded off the look effortlessly.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor opted for a sophisticated navy blue suit featuring a double-breasted blazer, matching tapered pants, and a button-down shirt. Leaving the first few buttons undone added a casual yet stylish touch to his ensemble.

Madhuri Dixit with her husband, Dr Sriram Nene

Madhuri looked stunning in a black gown and posed with her husband.