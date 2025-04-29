A day after Preity Zinta and Virat Kohli's picture broke the internet, the Dil Se actress has revealed what went down. It was after the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings in Chandigarh that Preity and Virat were seen sharing a candid moment. The two showed their phones to one another.

The adorable reaction of the two made fans assume that they were seeing one another's children. The moment went viral, and the picture dominated the headlines the entire day. And now, Zinta has confirmed the assumption. Preity said that the two were indeed showing the pictures of their kids to one another.

The viral moment

"We were showing each other pictures of our children & talking about them!" she said. "Time does fly..." When I first saw Virat 18 years ago, he was a vibrant adolescent full of ability and fire; now, he still has that fire, is an icon, and is a really loving and doting parent," the PBKS owner wrote on social media.

Ever since the birth of his two kids - Vamika and Akaay, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been spending majority of their time in London. There have been unofficial confirmations of the two planning to settle down in London owing to the media frenzy back in the country. Recently, Madhuri Dixit's husband, Dr. Sriram Nene also confirmed the speculations.

Virat - Anushka moving to London

"I'll tell you something, and this is what you learn, they all put their pants on one leg at a time. We had a conversation with Anushka one day, and it was very interesting. They were thinking about moving to London because they can't enjoy their success (here). And we appreciate what they go through, because anything they do attracts attention," he said in an interview.

"Not in a bad way, but there comes a time when it becomes intrusive, when you're at dinner or lunch, and you have to be polite about it. For my wife, it becomes an issue. But (Anushka and Virat) are lovely people, and they just want to raise their kids normally," he further added.