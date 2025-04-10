Preity Zinta bowled over by Priyansh Arya's performance in the recent match between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings. Arya played pivotal role in beating Chennai by 18 runs and also emerged as the second fastest Indian player to score a century. Bollywood actress and Punjab Kings co-owner wrote a long post describing her first meeting with Priyansh and how his game did all the talking.

Preity on shy Priyansh

Preity recalled her first meeting with Priyansh and how he was quiet and shy throughout the meeting. The diva added the young player didn't utter a word throughout the meeting. "Last night was beyond special. We witnessed an explosive game of cricket, the roar of a legend, and the birth of a bright star! I met 24-year-old Priyansh Arya with some of our other young players a couple of days ago. He was quiet, shy & unassuming & did not utter a word throughout the evening." she recalled.

Arya smashes it out

And it wasn't just Zinta but the whole nation saw a player rising above the rest. The Dil Chahta Hai actress expressed her pride on Arya being a part of her team. "Last night, I met him again during the PBKS vs CSK game at the Mullanpur cricket stadium. This time his talent spoke out aloud and his aggressive batting style stunned not just me but all of India as he etched his name in the record books for a blistering 103 off 42 balls. So proud of you, Priyansh Arya," she added.

"You are a shining example of how actions speak louder than words. Keep smiling and shining & thank you for entertaining not just me but everyone that showed up to see the game. Here's to many more memorable moments on and off the field," Preity added.

Punjab Kings is at the fourth spot in the IPL points table.