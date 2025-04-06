They asked 'Peak Indian Beauty', we said - 'Preity Zinta!' Punjab Kings might not have had a great match against Rajasthan Royals but Preity Zinta's beauty more than made up for it! Punjab Kings owner, Preity Zinta, recently turned up for the match looking every bit of a 'Punjabi kudi' and we couldn't take our eyes off her.
Preity's punjabi look
The Dil Se actress broke the internet with her white salwar suit and dupatta look. Not just the fans, even players seemed smitten by the beauty of the actress. Preity channeled her inner 'Zara' and made the whole nation skip a heartbeat. Social media is flooded with comments and reactions on the Dil Chahta Hai actress' desi look.
Many Moods of Gorgeous Preity Zinta ?❤️❤️ So Totally Involved in the Match ❤️ #RRvsPBKS #PreityZinta pic.twitter.com/HQgPU3jZpy— Rosy (@rose_k01) April 5, 2025
This beauty is rare ?❤️#PBKSvsRR #PreityZinta #RR #PBKS #IPL2025 pic.twitter.com/jVGRd5guip— Sarcasm (@sarcastic_us) April 5, 2025
Who goes to watch Punjab's match? Those boys go to watch Preeti...❤️?#GTvPBKS #PreityZinta pic.twitter.com/fnZbLpCCNS— Shivi (@Shivisaysa) March 25, 2025
No overacting and buying umpires like Nita Ambani— Wolfie (@Kohli_Paglu) April 5, 2025
No crying and shouting like Kavya Maran
No unnecessary involvement like Goenka
Just appreciate her team efforts and shows her grace - that's Preity Zinta for you ?♥️ What a woman ?#RRvPBKS #PreityZinta pic.twitter.com/3PXsicCFyd
Preity Zinta Ma’am’s Smile isn’t just Grace — it’s the Heartbeat of Punjab Kings.— Mantasha Iraqui ( Sherni ? ) (@itsmemantasha) April 6, 2025
When She’s not There, the Team Feels Incomplete… but When She is, Every Boundary Feels Blessed by Her Smile.
?❤️??✨@realpreityzinta ❤❤#PreityZinta #PunjabKings #SherDaJazba #QueenOfHearts pic.twitter.com/8VOdOd2iOn
No overacting like Nita ?— IndiaPulse: News & Trends (@IndiaPulseNow) April 5, 2025
No interference like Goenka ?
No mellow drama like Kavya Maran ?
No unnecessary aggression like DC owner ?
Just pure vibes, smiles & cricket love.
That’s Preity Zinta for you. ❤️?#IPL #PreityZinta #PunjabKings pic.twitter.com/vn2Wc2eIFG
Motivating her team
Led by Shreyas Iyer, Punjab Kings is at the fourth spot in the IPL points table recently. Preity had penned an encouraging note for the PBKS team after they defeated LSG.
"What a magnificent & clinical performance from @PunjabKingsIPL! Love this new brand of cricket under the leadership of @RickyPonting & @ShreyasIyer15. Wow! Wow! Shreyas, @prabhsimran01, @nehalwadhera, @arshdeepsinghh, @gmaxi_32 & the entire team for bringing their 'A' game tonight. Teamwork makes the dream work! #LSGvsPBKS #IPL2025 #SaddaPunjab #SaddaSquad," Zinta wrote.