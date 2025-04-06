Preity Zinta at IPL
Preity Zinta at IPLTwitter/X

They asked 'Peak Indian Beauty', we said - 'Preity Zinta!' Punjab Kings might not have had a great match against Rajasthan Royals but Preity Zinta's beauty more than made up for it! Punjab Kings owner, Preity Zinta, recently turned up for the match looking every bit of a 'Punjabi kudi' and we couldn't take our eyes off her.

Preity's punjabi look

The Dil Se actress broke the internet with her white salwar suit and dupatta look. Not just the fans, even players seemed smitten by the beauty of the actress. Preity channeled her inner 'Zara' and made the whole nation skip a heartbeat. Social media is flooded with comments and reactions on the Dil Chahta Hai actress' desi look.

Preity Zinta at IPL
Preity Zinta at IPLTwitter

Motivating her team

Led by Shreyas Iyer, Punjab Kings is at the fourth spot in the IPL points table recently. Preity had penned an encouraging note for the PBKS team after they defeated LSG.

"What a magnificent & clinical performance from @PunjabKingsIPL! Love this new brand of cricket under the leadership of @RickyPonting & @ShreyasIyer15. Wow! Wow! Shreyas, @prabhsimran01, @nehalwadhera, @arshdeepsinghh, @gmaxi_32 & the entire team for bringing their 'A' game tonight. Teamwork makes the dream work! #LSGvsPBKS #IPL2025 #SaddaPunjab #SaddaSquad," Zinta wrote.

Also Read