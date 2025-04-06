They asked 'Peak Indian Beauty', we said - 'Preity Zinta!' Punjab Kings might not have had a great match against Rajasthan Royals but Preity Zinta's beauty more than made up for it! Punjab Kings owner, Preity Zinta, recently turned up for the match looking every bit of a 'Punjabi kudi' and we couldn't take our eyes off her.

Preity's punjabi look

The Dil Se actress broke the internet with her white salwar suit and dupatta look. Not just the fans, even players seemed smitten by the beauty of the actress. Preity channeled her inner 'Zara' and made the whole nation skip a heartbeat. Social media is flooded with comments and reactions on the Dil Chahta Hai actress' desi look.

Many Moods of Gorgeous Preity Zinta ?❤️❤️ So Totally Involved in the Match ❤️ #RRvsPBKS #PreityZinta pic.twitter.com/HQgPU3jZpy — Rosy (@rose_k01) April 5, 2025

No overacting and buying umpires like Nita Ambani



No crying and shouting like Kavya Maran



No unnecessary involvement like Goenka



Just appreciate her team efforts and shows her grace - that's Preity Zinta for you ?♥️ What a woman ?#RRvPBKS #PreityZinta pic.twitter.com/3PXsicCFyd — Wolfie (@Kohli_Paglu) April 5, 2025

Preity Zinta Ma’am’s Smile isn’t just Grace — it’s the Heartbeat of Punjab Kings.

When She’s not There, the Team Feels Incomplete… but When She is, Every Boundary Feels Blessed by Her Smile.

?❤️‍??✨@realpreityzinta ❤❤#PreityZinta #PunjabKings #SherDaJazba #QueenOfHearts pic.twitter.com/8VOdOd2iOn — Mantasha Iraqui ( Sherni ? ) (@itsmemantasha) April 6, 2025

No overacting like Nita ?

No interference like Goenka ?

No mellow drama like Kavya Maran ?

No unnecessary aggression like DC owner ?

Just pure vibes, smiles & cricket love.

That’s Preity Zinta for you. ❤️?#IPL #PreityZinta #PunjabKings pic.twitter.com/vn2Wc2eIFG — IndiaPulse: News & Trends (@IndiaPulseNow) April 5, 2025

Motivating her team

Led by Shreyas Iyer, Punjab Kings is at the fourth spot in the IPL points table recently. Preity had penned an encouraging note for the PBKS team after they defeated LSG.

"What a magnificent & clinical performance from @PunjabKingsIPL! Love this new brand of cricket under the leadership of @RickyPonting & @ShreyasIyer15. Wow! Wow! Shreyas, @prabhsimran01, @nehalwadhera, @arshdeepsinghh, @gmaxi_32 & the entire team for bringing their 'A' game tonight. Teamwork makes the dream work! #LSGvsPBKS #IPL2025 #SaddaPunjab #SaddaSquad," Zinta wrote.