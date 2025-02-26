Preity Zinta has lashed out at Kerala Congress over accusations of getting her loan written off by BJP. Preity shot back with a fierce response after the Congress party's social media handle from Kerala made accusations at the Dil Chahta Hai actress. The Congress Kerala's social media handle alleged that the actress got her Rs 18 cr loan written off for giving her social media handle to BJP.

What Congress Kerala wrote

"She gave her social media accounts to BJP and got 18 cr written off and the bank collapsed last week. Depositors are on the streets for their money," the tweet from the official handle of Kerala Congress claimed.

What Preity responded

The dimpled beauty called the tweet a 'fake news' and added that the said loan was paid fully almost a decade back. "No, I operate my social media accounts myself and shame on you for promoting FAKE NEWS! No one wrote off anything or any loan for me," Zinta wrote.

The Dil Se actress further commented, "I'm shocked that a political party or their representative is promoting fake news & indulging in vile gossip & click baits using my name & images. For the record, a loan was taken and FULLY PAID BACK - over 10 years ago. Hope this clarifies and helps so there are no misunderstandings in the future (folded hand emoji)."

No I operate my social media accounts my self and shame on you for promoting FAKE NEWS ! No one wrote off anything or any loan for me. I’m shocked that a political party or their representative is promoting fake news & indulging in vile gossip & click baits using my name &… https://t.co/cdnEvqnkYx — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) February 25, 2025

Preity's previous post

The controversy comes barely a few days after Preity had expressed strong disbelief over people becoming cynical. She added that if one appreciates the PM, they are termed as 'bhakts'. She further said how if one is a proud Hindu, they are labelled as 'Andh bhakt'.

"What's happening to people on social media? Everyone has become so cynical. If one talks about their first chat with an AI Bot then people presume it's a paid promotion, if you appreciate ur PM then you are a bhakt & god forbid, if you are a proud Hindu or Indian then ur an Andh Bhakt! Let's keep it real folks & take people for who they are & not who we think they should be! Maybe we all need to take a chill pill and just be happy to communicate with each other," Zinta had tweeted.