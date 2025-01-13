Preity Zinta has spoken about her Los Angeles home amid LA wildfires that has gutted thousands of structures and even killed people. Preity expressed her concern over the wildfire and hoped that the wind stops raging and fuelling the inferno. The Dil Chahta Hai actress has said that she is heartbroken but grateful to God for keeping them safe.

Preity's emotional post

"I never thought I would live to see a day where fires would ravage neighbourhoods around us in La, friends & families either evacuated or put on high alert, ash descending from smoggy skies like snow & fear & uncertainty about what will happen if the wind does not calm down with toddlers and grandparents with us. I'm heartbroken at the devastation around us and grateful to god that we are safe as of now," she wrote on social media.

"My thoughts and prayers to people who are displaced and have lost everything in these fires. I hope the wind dies down soon and the fires are contained. A big thank you to the fire department, firefighters, and everyone else helping to save lives and property. Stay safe, everyone," she further wrote.

Celebs lose their home

Several well-known celebs have had to evacuate their homes due to the raging fires. From Kim Kardashian, Julia Louis Dreyfus, Mel Gibson, Ricki Lake, Melissa Rivers, John Goodman, Diane Warren, Tina Knowles and many others have lost their million dollar properties in the inferno.

"Now it is gone !! God Bless all the brave men and women in our fire department who risked their lives in dangerous conditions . We Thankyou for your dedication and bravery and for saving so many lives . This could have been so much worse with out the dedication of the disaster workers and first responders. I'm so sad for the people who lost the five family members. My deepest Prayers are with you !!!!!! To the people who lost their homes and belongings , I can only imagine how it feels to lose properties and everything you worked so hard and sacrificed so much to own ! My heart and deep prayers go out to all of you," Tina wrote in an emotional post.