Kajal Aggarwal is gearing up for her upcoming film Satyabhama and the actress has shared some interesting insights on Bollywood vs South cinema. She spoke about why actresses in the South Indian film industry do not often receive the same kinds of roles that stars like Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt get in Bollywood.

In a recent interview with Galatta Plus, Kajal Aggarwal discussed the problems that married actresses face in the South Indian film industry. She said that filmmakers tend to shy away from giving married actresses significant or substantial roles. Kajal mentioned that stereotypes still exist and expressed her hope that they would soon be overcome.

Interestingly, Kajal Aggarwal pointed out that the current generation of actors continues to work post-marriage and childbirth, reflecting a shift in societal norms. Kajal believes the audience is ready for diverse content, as evidenced by films like Tumhari Sulu. However, she feels that filmmakers need to start exploring more varied genres to create more opportunities for married actresses.

Kajal also observed that Bollywood actresses like Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt often receive better roles as romantic leads or action heroes compared to their South Indian counterparts. She noted that despite the significant roles she secured in Satyabhama and the Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2, these opportunities came before her marriage and the birth of her child. Kajal rejected the notion that sidelining married actresses is a cultural phenomenon in the South, asserting that it is more a matter of industry practice.

To explain that the landscape is gradually changing Kajal cited the example of Nayanthara, who is best known for her strong and varied roles. She praised Nayanthara for her strategic movie choices and for setting a precedent in the film industry by negotiating terms and securing meaningful roles.

Additionally, Kajal also shared personal things about her husband's initial difficulty understanding her demanding work schedule. She explained that she planned her pregnancy around her commitments yet she still had to work on Indian 2 for two months after giving birth. Kajal said, "I explained it to him and conceived only after I was done with my work schedule. However, despite my plans, I had to shoot for Indian 2 for two months postpartum."