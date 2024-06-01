Kareena Kapoor has often proved that she adores her sister-in-law Alia Bhatt. And her statement at a recent event on Alia and Ranbir is a proof of that. Kareena attended an event of a renowned perfume company and made heads turn with her sensuous style in a Vivienne Westwood ensemble. Bebo was also asked about Alia and Ranbir's personality and the kind of perfume she would suggest for them.

Kareena on gifting perfumes to Ranbir, Alia

Talking about cousin Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena said that since he is quite intense, she would suggest something intense for him like oudh. "I think very intense, more like Oudh, so like a very intense kind of smell," she told Cosmopolitan. When it came to Alia Bhatt, Kareena remembered a rose. "I would say rose because it's one of the best flowers and she looks like a rose," she said.

What for Karan Johar?

Talking about her best friend Karan Johar, Kareena called him her favourite flower - lillies. "He would smell like my favorite flower, which is lilies. Any white flower because it's my favorite flower," she said. At last, talking about sister Karisma Kapoor, Bebo called her a "sunshine" of her life. "She's always like my go-to person, my sunshine girl. So, I would say like orange sunflower," she said.

For Saif

At last, Bebo also had something to say about husband Saif Ali Khan. "I look for something intense on Saif. Something that has a more moody feel to it...I don't think anyone knows any other refined man, right?" she asked.

Basking in the success of her recently released – Crew, Kareena has some big projects lined up for release. She will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham again along with Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor. Apart from that, she also has Hansal Mehta's Buckingham Murders.