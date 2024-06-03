Deepika Padukone is radiating her pregnancy glow. The Pathaan actress, who is in her second trimester now, was seen enjoying back-to-back dinner dates with her mother. While Ranveer Singh is at Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding cruise ship, Deepika has been making the most of her leisure time by spending quality time with family.

Unwanted reactions

And while the Jawaan actress might be enjoying her pregnancy, social media has been sharing a lot of unwanted and uncalled for opinions. Some ridiculed Ranveer Singh for leaving Deepika alone during pregnancy to 'enjoy' with Ambanis, and there are some who want Deepika to not go out so much and be 'cautious'.

"You are pregnant, don't eat outside food," wrote a user. "Ranveer should have been by her side not on a cruise party," another user commented. "Take rest at home, do meditation and avoid such crowded places," a social media user commented. "Where is Ranveer??" asked another social media user. "She should avoid going out especially when she knows media will follow," a comment read.

Deepika's dress auctioned

However, that's not it. Many on social media were quick to claim that Deepika was faking her pregnancy and her baby bump, when she made her first public appearance after announcing pregnancy. On the other hand, Deepika has been glowing and how! Her first appearance in a bright yellow dress, flaunting her beautifully changed baby, got the nation talking.

Deepika had taken to social media to reveal that the gown which she wore will be sold. And in sometime she again shared that the gown was sold for Rs 34000. Padukone had revealed that the amount would go towards charity.