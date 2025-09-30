Ace filmmaker and now vlogger Farah Khan is known for her unabashed and unfiltered statements. In her fun banter, she often ends up saying things that either get blown out of proportion or taken out of context.

Recently, Farah landed in controversy when she and Karan Johar were accused of ignoring Aayush Sharma at an event. She later lashed out at trolls for spreading false rumours about her and Karan.

And now, less than a week later, she has been embroiled in a new controversy.

Did Farah Khan unfollow Deepika Padukone?

Several reports claim that Farah Khan and Deepika Padukone have unfollowed each other on Instagram. It has also been widely reported that Farah also unfollowed Ranveer Singh, Deepika's husband.

yk at the end of the day, in Farah... WE TRUST. ? https://t.co/WvgJHanhot pic.twitter.com/AJmL0yOMu5 — s ?️ (@shaayanistic) September 30, 2025

The follow–unfollow chatter began after Farah, in her latest vlog, seemingly took a dig at Deepika's 8-hour working shift after she embraced motherhood.

Amidst these rumours, Farah broke her silence and clarified what really happened.

And now, as the news spread like wildfire on Instagram, Farah slammed the media and quashed reports of her targeting Deepika.

In an interview with Pinvilla, Farah said, "To begin with, we were not following each other earlier either! During the Happy New Year shoot, we had made a pact that we wouldn't communicate on Instagram but instead directly message or call. We don't even wish each other on Instagram because Deepika doesn't like it. Also, my 8-hour comment wasn't a dig—it was just to make Dilip say that he would also start working 8 hours when, in reality, he only works for 2!"

Farah revealed that she was among the first visitors to meet the Jawan actor and Ranveer Singh after the birth of their daughter, Dua.

She further added, "No one even knows that I was one of the first few people who went to see Deepika when Dua was born. Not everything has to be for Instagram or the paparazzi."

She said, "This new trend of turning everything into a fake controversy has to stop. Last week, people claimed Karan (Johar) and I ignored Aayush (Sharma) on the red carpet, when in reality we had just met him downstairs before walking up."

She continued, "Such things can genuinely cause problems between people. Thankfully, I pick up the phone and called them before it got worse! But people need to stop doing this."

Earlier too, Farah had slammed such gossip, reacting to one post with, "What rubbish you all write! Please find other things to do."

How did the controversy begin?

In her recent vlog, Farah and her cook, Dilip, visited actor Rohit Saraf's home in Mumbai. During the video, Dilip asked about inviting Deepika to the show. Farah replied, "She'll come when you go back to your village. Deepika only shoots for 8 hours a day now; she's too busy for us."

Dilip teased back, "I'll start working 8 hours a day too," to which Farah quipped, "You barely manage 2 hours a day now, but sure—step it up to 8!"

The 8-hour shift remark was also in her vlog when she was at Radhikka Madan's home, where the actor recalled her first audition for Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi. Farah asked, "I'm guessing it wasn't an 8-hour day?"

Radhikka replied, "It went on for 48–56 hours straight."

To this, Farah said, "Aise tapke hi toh sona banta hai (That's how gold is forged—through intense pressure)."