On Monday, the makers of Homebound, featuring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, held a grand screening of their film in Mumbai. The star-studded event saw the who's who of showbiz amping up the glam quotient. From exes Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor reuniting to appearances by Boney Kapoor, Aayush Sharma, Tamannaah Bhatia, Karan Johar, and Farah Khan, the event also saw Urmila Matondkar, Jannat Zubair, Bhuvan Bam, Carry Minati, Ishaan Khatter, Sharvari, Samay Raina, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Rohit Saraf, Khushi Kapoor, and Fatima Sana Shaikh in attendance.

Several photos and videos from the event have gone viral. Among them, one clip showed Karan Johar and Farah Khan seemingly ignoring Aayush Sharma, brother-in-law of superstar Salman Khan, while he posed for the paparazzi. In the video, Aayush was seen posing when Karan and Farah crossed his frame. They didn't turn around or acknowledge him, interrupting his photoshoot.

As the clip circulated, many Instagram pages captioned it, "Farah and Karan ignore Aayush Sharma." Farah Khan later responded to the criticism, addressing a troll directly. She commented, "Pls stop writing nonsense... I can never ignore anyone, least of all Ayush. Just shot a vlog with him and Arpita. Just didn't see him in all the rush... making it slow motion just to make it look bad?"

At the Homebound premiere, Farah and Karan were seen posing for the media. Karan Johar even teased Farah, saying, "I want to say no one is more popular than Dilip. Dilip zyada aage nahi chala gaya? (Didn't Dilip go ahead?)" To this, Farah jokingly asked, "What about me?" Karan quickly quipped back, "No, no."

Aayush Sharma's Work



Aayush made his acting debut with the 2018 romantic drama Loveyatri, co-starring Warina Hussain and Ronit Roy. The film failed to impress at the box office. Later, he received appreciation for his role in the action drama Antim, which also featured Salman Khan in the lead. Up next, he will star in the comedy-drama My Punjabi Nikaah with Sanjay Dutt. Helmed by Sohail Khan, the official release date of the film is still awaited.

Karan Johar and Farah Khan's Work



Karan Johar is gearing up for his next, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, featuring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, and Sanya Malhotra. Farah, on the other hand, recently appeared as a guest host on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19.