Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor turned 43 years old on September 28. On the special occasion, millions of his fans flooded social media with birthday wishes. His mother, Neetu Singh; sister, Riddhima Sahni; and many Bollywood celebs wished the actor.

Amid tons of wishes, it was his wife Alia's and daughter Raha's wish that was indeed special and made him gush. Ranbir, who mostly keeps to himself and isn't on social media, came live from his brand Arks page at 5 pm on Sunday, September 28, 2025, and interacted with his fans.

During the live session, he spoke about how he spent his birthday and shared that his daughter Raha made a handwritten card for him. He also revealed that he went on a trip with Alia, Raha, and Neetu, and returned to Mumbai to celebrate his birthday with fans and media.

Right after his live session ended, Alia Bhatt penned a sweet wish for Ranbir Kapoor and gave a glimpse of RK's birthday bash. She also shared Raha's gift for Ranbir, which was a beautiful handmade card.

The card read: "Happy birthday, best papa in the world."

Alia captioned the Instagram carousel as, "happy birthday our whole and soul ♥️✨." The Instagram carousel shows Raha's tiny hands as she picks up a chocolate pastry.

The cute card shows well-written handwriting that confused netizens; many argued as to how Raha, who is merely two and a half years old, could have such perfect handwriting. Many even claimed that it must have been Alia who wrote on Raha's behalf, just like Anushka often writes on behalf of her son, Akaay.

Take a look:

Ranbir on celebrating an intimate birthday with family

During his live session, Ranbir revealed how Alia and Raha made his birthday 'perfect.' RK shared, "Well, I spent the entire day with Alia and Raha and just did nothing except... Raha made me a promise that she would give me 43 kisses, so I got that, and she made me a beautiful card, which really moved me. So yeah, it's been a perfect birthday, and especially now doing this live just makes this like sone pe suhaga."

Ranbir on Animal Park and Love and War

Ranbir also shared an update about his much-awaited film Animal Park, a sequel to Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 2023 action drama Animal. Answering a fan's question, RK revealed, "Animal Park kab aa rahi hai? Animal Park should start in 2027. Sandeep has been interacting with me on the idea and the music, and the characters, and it's just crazy. And I just can't wait to be on set." The actor further promised that Animal Park can be expected to be "bigger, bolder, and more engaging" than Animal.

Ranbir also spoke about Alia Bhatt in his live session on working with his wife in Love and War, he said, "I am also excited to share the screen with two of my most fav. actors — Vicky and my super talented wife, Alia Bhatt."

Work front

Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love and War', co-starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. He will also play Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited two-part epic 'Ramayana'.

Ranbir was most recently seen in the Netflix show 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' in a cameo role.