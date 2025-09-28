Actor Ranbir Kapoor turned 43 on September 23. Known for keeping a low profile on social media, he surprised fans with a rare video message on Sunday morning, alerting them about a live session on his lifestyle brand Arks' Instagram page.

In the clip, Ranbir thanked fans for their love and wishes, joking about the grey hair in his beard.

"Hi, I want to take this moment to say thank you to all of you for all the love and wishes coming to me on my birthday. I'm 43 years old today. As you can see, a lot of grey in my beard—it keeps increasing year by year. But a lot of gratitude in my heart for my family, for my friends, for my work, and mostly for all of you guys. Thank you so much for your time. You make me feel so special," he said.

If you listen closely, the background audio reveals little Raha's voice, screaming and crying. She is seemingly with Alia Bhatt.

Later in the evening, Ranbir came live on Instagram from Arks' official page, where he interacted with fans, answered questions, and even revealed a sweet gift from his daughter. "Raha made me a promise that she will give me 43 kisses, so I got that!" he shared with a smile.

During the live session, Ranbir also revealed his current music favorites. "One song which I truly love is Barbaad from Saiyaara. I really like that song. I also liked the music of Lokah—I recently saw the film and it was just excellent. Sahiba is another great song. I'm usually a Spotify Top 50 person—India Top 50 or Global Top 50—that's where I discover music."

The actor praised Saiyaara, a romantic drama, and the Malayalam superhero film Lokah, both of which his wife Alia Bhatt also lauded after their releases.

Ranbir wrapped up his birthday celebrations by cutting a giant cake with paparazzi and expressing gratitude to fans online for making his day memorable.

Take a look:

Earlier in the day, Neetu Kapoor extended a heartwarming birthday wish for her son, actor Ranbir Kapoor. Taking to her Instagram story, Neetu shared an adorable picture with Ranbir and Alia Bhatt, showing the trio enjoying a family moment.

"Happy birthday my love. So grateful and blessed to have you," Neetu wrote.

Ranbir Kapoor's sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, also dedicated a string of pictures to celebrate his birthday. With an unseen childhood photo that featured a very young Ranbir and Riddhima with their parents, the late Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, she wrote, "To the rockstar of our family. Happy Birthday Rans Love you."

Work front

Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love and War', co-starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. He will also play Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited two-part epic 'Ramayana'.

Ranbir was most recently seen in the Netflix show 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' in a cameo role.