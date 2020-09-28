Bollywood divas like Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh have been summoned by the NCB after Rhea Chakraborty revealing names of actress involved in the drug connection related to Sushant Singh Rajput death case. As the investigation widened, names of big stars like Deepika Padukone came to light when WhatsApp chats of the actress asking for hash from her manager were leaked.

When the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) questioned all these actresses, they all have denied any kind of narcotics consumption. They said they were referring to hand-rolled cigarettes in their WhatsApp messages which mention the word "doob". "They said they don't even smoke cigarettes," said an NCB official.

They have also refuted any knowledge of Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged drug habit. The NCB officer said technical analysis of their mobile phones which were voluntarily surrendered will clear all doubts.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone's manager Jaya Saha has admitted to having ordered drugs for Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor and film producer Madhu Mantena.

Jaya said that she purchased the item online for Shraddha. Apart from Shraddha, Jaya also confessed to have bought CBD oil for herself, Sushant, actress Rhea Chakraborty and film producer Madhu Mantena.

She was also questioned about her chats with actress Namrata Shirodkar to which she replied saying that she doesn't remember anything about it. The talent manager has so far not revealed about being in touch with any drug peddler for the substances. It is to be noted that CBD oil is banned in India.

Ever since Deepika Padukone's name has emerged in the drug consumption case of Bollywood the news spread like wildfire and fans began trolling the actress. Furious reactions from fans started surfacing on the internet with #BoycottDeepikaPadukone is one of the many hashtags that went trending. The NCB has already arrested Sushant's actress girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty in a drug case linked to his death. Apart from Rhea, her brother Showik and two of Sushant's close aides have also been arrested.