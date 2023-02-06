Television star and former Bigg Boss contestant, Dalljiet Kaur, is all set to give love another chance. The actress recently got engaged to her London-based beau Nikhil Patel. The two are planning to get married soon and move to Nairobi (where the fiance is stationed) before settling down in London. Dalljiet is the ex-wife of current Bigg Boss contestant, Shalin Bhanot and has been a constant topic of discussion throughout this season.

Dalljeit's equation with Nikhil's daughters

Nikhil Patel has two daughters. While the elder one stays with him, the younger one stays with her mother. Dalljiet opened up about her equation with the two girls.

"I am proud of having such a beautiful girl in Aariyana. Her mother has raised her so well. She is very talented and sings like magic. We bond over girly topics, and we can talk about everything. She is the daughter I never had. I have always wished to have one and I am glad that my prayers have been answered. I am yet to meet his younger daughter, Aanika, who is eight," she told ETimes.

Jaydon's equation with Nikhil Patel

Dalljiet also revealed that her son, Jaydon, has always been aware of her equations with men. She revealed that she had told him about Nikhil and called him "papa" on their first meeting. Kaur revealed that she was taken aback by Jaydon's reaction and even wondered what would Nikhil think but this took a new turn for the two and they knew there was no looking back after this.