Shalin Bhanot is currently in Bigg Boss 16 house. The actor was earlier TV actress Dalljiet Kaur, though Shalin and Dalljiet refuse to talk about it openly, time and again Shalin has taken his wife's name in the show. Dalljiet has also supported Shalin in ways possible and stood up for him. And now the actress has found love again. Dalljiet is dating UK-based Nikhil Patel and will tie the knot next month. Yes, you heard that right!

Dalljiet Kaur to tie the knot with Nikhil Patel

The couple got engaged on January 3 in Nepal and will exchange vows on d are all set to exchange wedding vows in March this year. After tying the knot Dalljiet will move to Nairobi (Africa) and then London with her nine-year-old son Jaydon.

Dalljiet Kaur shared an adorable picture with her fiancé Nikhil Patel on her social media.

She captioned the post as "The stars aligned and fate played a part in bringing our hearts and souls together. Our journey to forever starts now. A new life, a new country(Kenya in Africa), a new beginning. Together. Maktub - It is written/", with the hashtag DALNIKTAKE2 which symbolises their second marriage.

Confirming her marriage with Nikhil, Dalljiet told ETimes, "The wedding is in March, and I am still figuring out a lot of things. I will move to Nairobi (Africa) for a couple of years, as Nikhil is placed there for work right now. We will eventually move back to London, where he was born and raised."

Will Dalljiet come to India after marriage?

Dalljiet said that she will bring her son to India to meet his father, Shalin Bhanot. She told Etimes, "Jaydon needs to have the most normal life and he can only have that if he has his people, including Shalin, around him. Shalin is more than welcome to meet Jaydon and I will bring him to India to meet him. He should know that his father loves him. Hamein iss bachhe ka sochna chahiye jiska koi lena dena nahi hai jo bhi jhagde hue ya nahi hue.(We need to think about our child, who has no concern with the fights that happened). Both of us need to step up as his parents and this is our chance. If Shalin gets married, I will be the one to introduce that girl to Jaydon."

How did the romance brew?

Speaking further Dalljiet said, "I met Nick at a friend's party in Dubai last year. I only spoke about my son, and he was talking about his two daughters, 13-year-old Aariyana and eight-year-old Aanika. He wore blue nail polish on his toes, and when I asked him about it, he replied, 'I am a proud dad of two girls.' The romance wasn't in the air back then; it was just two single parents chatting. Love happened with time. It was our love for our children that connected us. While Anika lives with her mother in the US, Aariyana will live with us."

All you need to know about Dalljiet and Shalin

Dalljiet and Shalin met each other on the sets of Sony TV's Kuvadhu and fell in love with each other. After dating each other for a few years, the duo finally took their relationship to the next level by getting married in 2009. However, things soon turned ugly between them and Dalljiet accused him of domestic violence. They got divorced in 2015. However, Shalin and Dalljiet are co-parenting their son Jaydon.