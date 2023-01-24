Bigg Boss 16 is nearing its finale, and the atmosphere inside the house is getting intense. From fights to friends turning into frenemies, and tempers soaring high, the ticket to the finale is not easy as it seems. Recently, Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta indulged in a heated war, and the argument almost broke their friendship, time and again Shalin and Tina have hurled abuses at each other.

Shalin Bhanot breaks down on BB 16

In the fresh turn of events, Priyanka Choudhary is seen supporting Tina, in fact, the fight inside the house has turned so volatile that no one seems to be talking to Shalin and he is now left alone. In the latest promo shared by the channel, Shalin broke down and even requested others to nominate him so he could be out of the house.

The promo shows Shalin has a verbal spat with Tina Datta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and no one inside the house to talk to him. An emotional Shalin broke down and urged fellow inmates MC Stan and Shiv Thakare to nominate him so he could be out of the house.

The clip shows Tina and Priyanka laughing at him while Sumbul and Nimrit have a conversation in which he is playing the sympathy card.

In fact, during the fight Tina dragged Shalin's ex-wife Dalljiet's name, she said, "Mere character pe ungli uthaa raha hai, khud ki biwi ki dignity nahi rakha, Shalin Bhanot gande aadmi (He is doing my character assassination, he could not maintain her ex-wife's dignity properly, such a bad person)."

Dalljiet Kaur comes out in support of her ex-husband Shalin Bhanot

And now, Dalljiet has come out in support of Shalin. She took to her Instagram story, shared a beautiful photo of herself and her son Jaydon, and wrote, "Last few weeks left for Bigg Boss to get over. I wish you all the best Shalin. Be patient, be calm & stay strong."

After a few hours, Dilljiet shared one more story where she mentioned her past and also clarified why she wishes her ex-husband Shalin for his stint in Bigg Boss.

In the last episode of Bigg Boss 16, Soundarya Sharma was evicted from the show.