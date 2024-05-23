A day after the Supreme Court dismissed a batch of review pleas filed against the Constitution Bench verdict upholding the revocation of Article 370 as valid, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltiza Mufti regretted that institutions have been degraded under BJP's rule.

"In Godse's India, we Muslims watch helplessly as institutions meant to uphold the constitution unravel and disintegrate", she posted on her social media account to oppose the decision of the Supreme Court.

In Godse’s India we muslims watch helplessly as institutions meant to uphold the constitution unravel & disintegrate. https://t.co/KMBCn6FhNK — Iltija Mufti (@IltijaMufti_) May 21, 2024

Earlier in February this year Iltija Mufti had launched a veiled attack on the National Conference and Congress while comparing general elections in Pakistan with the infamous 1987 rigged elections in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Sad to see victory snatched from @ImranKhanPTI & elections rigged in Pakistan. For the people of Kashmir, it's reminiscent of the 1987 election followed by mass electoral fraud. Uncanny similarities between the crackdown on Jamaat leaders then & PTI now", Iltija Mufti, who is media advisor to Mehbooba Mufti had posted on her social media account amid the counting of votes in the Pakistan elections.

Further comparing Pakistan's election results with the 1987 assembly elections, she had posted, "Lamhon Nay Khata Ki Sadiyon Nay Saza Payi.( For years together people are bearing the brunt of a mistake committed in a moment of weakness)" .

She referred to the infamous 1987 assembly elections which were allegedly rigged by the the National Conference and Congress coalition regime.

"People of J&K continue paying a price with their lives because of the violence triggered by rigged 1987 elections. Pakistan army should take a leaf from our blood-soaked history to understand the consequences of manipulating popular mandate", she had stated.

BJP reacts strongly to Iltija's comment

Spokesperson of J&K BJP and former MLA R S Pathania charged the National Conference and PDP with befooling people in the name of Article 370.

Pathania criticized the 'misinformation' campaign launched by PDP on the issue of Article 370.

While accusing the PDP of spreading lies and hoaxes, hallucinations, and half-truths, the BJP spokesperson emphasized that Article 370, which was always intended as a temporary provision, remained in the Constitution for 70 years but has now been conclusively revoked.

Pathania pointed out that the Supreme Court's Constitution Bench has already validated the revocation of Article 370. He added that review petitions filed by NC and PDP against this decision have been unsuccessful, further cementing the legal and constitutional soundness of the revocation.

"The attempts by NC and PDP to revive their political fortunes by resorting to false rhetorics and half-truths are nothing but futile. The people of Jammu and Kashmir, as well as the rest of India, are well aware that these narratives are no more than pipe dreams. Article 370 is now a relic of the past, and it's time for these parties to move on and stop misleading the public," he said.

SC dismisses petitions seeking review of Article 370 case verdict

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected petitions requesting a review of its December 11, 2023 decision, which upheld the Centre's move to abrogate provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution, granting special status to the former state of Jammu and Kashmir.

"After examining the review petitions, no error is apparent on the face of the record. No case for review under Order XLVII Rule 1 of the Supreme Court Rules 2013. Consequently, the review petitions are dismissed," stated a five-judge Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud in its May 1 order, which was made public on Tuesday. The Bench also included Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Justice BR Gavai, Justice Surya Kant, and Justice AS Bopanna.

In a historic, the five-judge Constitution Bench, headed by CJI Chandrachud, had previously declared that Article 370 was a temporary provision. The Bench ruled that the President had the authority to abrogate this provision, which was originally an interim measure due to wartime conditions in the state.

Additionally, the court instructed the Election Commission to conduct elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir by September 30, 2024, without waiting for the restoration of statehood.

Petitioners, including the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association, Awami National Conference, Muzaffar Iqbal Khan, and Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement, argued that the Constitution Bench's conclusions were erroneous.