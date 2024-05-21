After completion of the polling on two of the three Parliamentary constituencies of Kashmir Valley, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti said on Tuesday that her party is part and parcel of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc.

She said that it is all due to her ideological commitment and efforts of the Congress party to save the constitution that her party continues to be a part of the INDIA block.

Mehbooba Mufti alleged that the BJP and its sister organizations are hell-bent on changing the constitution of the country so it is need of the hour to support opposition parties to save the constitution.

"The Constitution serves as the bedrock of our nation, and its protection is crucial. Without it, our rights would be at risk. The BJP not only aims to alter the Constitution but also seeks to dismantle the reservation system for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes, despite their public statements to the contrary," Mehbooba alleged.

Cong preferred NC over PDP in Lok Sabha elections

Although Mehbooba Mufti has reiterated her resolve to work for strengthening the INDIA bloc, the Congress party has preferred the National Conference over Mehbooba Mufti in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Congress party is supporting the National Conference on Anantnag-Rajouri, Srinagar, and Baramulla Parliamentary constituencies of Kashmir Valley despite the fact that the PDP has also fielded candidates for these three seats.

Polling on the Srinagar and Baramulla Lok Sabha seats was held on May 13 and May 20 respectively and Congress leaders openly worked for the National Conference candidates on these seats. Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is the National Conference candidate for the Baramulla seat where PDP has fielded Fayaz Mir

Interestingly, Congress is also supporting National Conference candidate Mian Altaf on the Anantnag-Rajouri seat, where PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti is contesting the elections.

Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat is going to polls in the sixth phase on May 25. She is facing a stiff fight from NC former minister and influential Gujjar leader Mian Altaf, who is supported by the Congress, and Apni Party's Zafar Iqbal Khan Manhas, who is backed by the BJP.

Mehbooba accuses NC of playing Fatwa politics on Anantnag-Rajouri seat

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti charged her arch-rival, the National Conference, with playing Fatwa politics on the Anantnag-Rajouri seat, where the party has fielded veteran Gujjar leader Mian Altaf.

As the National Conference candidate is also head of a religious seat, Mehbooba said, "In some areas, a climate of fear has emerged, with people facing threats of damnation if they refuse to vote for a specific individual. A party has even resorted to issuing Fatwas, warning that failure to support this candidate will lead to eternal suffering. Such tactics, including posthumous consequences and the risk of illness, are deeply regrettable," she stated during a press conference in Rajouri.