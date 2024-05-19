In two back-to-back terror attacks in south Kashmir, a former BJP Sarpanch has reportedly lost his life while a tourist couple from Rajasthan was injured.

Although higher-ups in the police have maintained a silence over the condition of the injured ex-Sarpanch, a BJP leader from Kashmir confirmed that their leader has lost his life in the terror attack.

According to reports in the first attack, two tourists from Jaipur Rajasthan, namely Tabrez and his wife Farha, were left critically injured at Yannar, shot in Pahalgam at 10:15 pm. They were rushed to the hospital where their conditions are stated to be stable.

#Terrorist fired upon and injured a lady Farha R/O Jaipur and spouse Tabrez at Yannar, #Anantnag. Injured evacuated to hospital for treatment. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 18, 2024

In the second attack, ex-Sarpanch of BJP Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh was left critically injured at Herpora Shopian on the Mughal Road at 10:30 pm.

The other day only Aijaz Sheikh on camera had described himself as a former stone pelter and given the credit for his transformation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Unfortunately, he was killed by terrorists in Heerpora, Shopian, in South Kashmir today.



Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh was a brave member of the BJP and an elected representative of his area. May his soul rest in peace. https://t.co/0F2gepMQ8e — Sajid Yousuf Shah (@TheSkandar) May 18, 2024

A top police officer said that this evening Saturday terrorists fired upon a former Sarpanch from a close range. Aijaz Sheikh was a BJP leader from Shopian.

Unconfirmed reports that the injured former Sarpanch of BJP succumbed to injuries but Jammu and Kashmir Police have yet not confirmed the death of the terror victim.

BJP leader of Kashmir Advocate Yousuf Shah confirmed the death party ex-Sarpanch Aijaz Sheikh

"Unfortunately, he was killed by terrorists in Heerpora, Shopian, in South Kashmir today. Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh was a brave member of the BJP and an elected representative of his area. May his soul rest in peace", Shah posted on his social media account while sharing a video of Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh. Meanwhile, the whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.

