Landed in a piquant situation after the party high command decided not to field any candidate on three Lok Sabha seats of Kashmir, leaders of the J&K unit of the party are campaigning in different parts of the Valley without party flags and symbols.

Neither the party leaders are urging people to vote for a particular candidate, nor are they carrying BJP symbols with them while canvassing in poll-bound areas of Kashmir Valley and twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu province.

In the Kashmir Valley, some people who really support the BJP are confused about which candidates to vote for in three Lok Sabha seats. To clear up any confusion, the BJP has told its leaders and workers not to use party flags or symbols when they are campaigning in these areas.

Instead of asking people to vote for a particular candidate, BJP leaders are exhorting the masses not to vote against three political parties namely the National Conference, Congress, and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This decision was made so that other political parties would understand that the BJP isn't directly supporting any specific candidates in these seats. They want to show that they're not favouring anyone.

"Vote anyone except NC, PDP, and Congress"

So, from now on, BJP leaders and workers will campaign without showing any signs of their party affiliation. This change has already started, with most BJP events not displaying party flags in certain areas.

In the Kashmir Valley, they're planning to use the same approach when campaigning for parties that share their views.

In every public meeting, BJP leaders are asking people to vote for anyone except the National Conference, Congress, and the Peoples Democratic Party.

Although Congress has not fielded any candidate on three Lok Sabha seats of Kashmir Valley, BJP leaders are targetting the grand old party during their rallies.

Ravinder Raina ended his campaign in north Kashmir

Meanwhile, the head of the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir, Ravinder Raina, finished his campaign in north Kashmir's Kupwara district without mentioning any specific political party. Since the BJP didn't put forward any candidates in Baramulla district, Raina explained to party members that this was part of their plan to defeat certain political families.

Raina praised the efforts of party members in expanding the BJP's influence in north Kashmir. He emphasized that sometimes they need to use different strategies to achieve their goals. He also reassured party workers that not contesting on three seats in the Kashmir Valley was part of a larger plan.

He acknowledged that party members might have mixed feelings but reminded them that in other states, the BJP also doesn't always field its own candidates to support coalition partners. He announced that the central leadership of the BJP had made the decision not to contest on those three seats in the Kashmir Valley.

Tarun Chugh in Srinagar to devise strategy

The national general secretary of the party and incharge of the J&K unit, Tarun Chugh is in Srinagar to engage in thorough discussions with party officials.

The aim of the visit of the Chugh to Srinagar is to assess the current political situation, particularly in light of the opposition's tirade against the BJP's decision not to contest all three seats in the Kashmir Valley.

Chugh interacted with senior functionaries of the party in Kashmir valley and took their input and feedback, essential for crafting a detailed strategy to counter opposition parties.