The arrest of a radicalized terrorist from central Kashmir's Budgam district has substantiated reports that Pakistan-based terror handlers are desperately trying to lure the gullible Kashmiri youth to join terror outfits.

With the timely action of the cops, a terror-recruited module was busted in Kashmir and the lives of innocent Kashmir youth were saved by stopping them from joining terror outfits.

Counter-Intelligence wing Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested one hard-core and radicalized terrorist namely Waseem Ahmed Shaikh of village Beerwah District Budgam who was about to join terrorist ranks on the motivation of some Pakistani-based terrorist handlers.

According to police, input was received from reliable sources that the terrorists of the terror outfit Ansar Gazwat-Ul-Hind (an offshoot and manifestation of ISIS/ISKP) were trying to re-establish its base and revive its cadres in Kashmir.

"In furtherance to this criminal conspiracy, one Pakistan-based terror handler of Ansar Gazwat-Ul-Hind ( AuGH) identified as Hamzah alias Gazi has been learned brainwashing and radicalizing Kashmiri youth to join terrorist ranks", police said.

It was further revealed that the AuGH has brainwashed and cultivated a few committed hybrids Over Ground Workers (OGWs) in Kashmir Valley and these hybrid OGWs in connivance with Pakistani terrorist handlers are planning a terrorist recruitment drive in the Valley.

Pak-based handlers using virtual mode to radicalize youth

The input was further developed technically and one brainwashed individual namely Waseem Ahmad Sheikh resident of Beerwah was identified on the ground and was accordingly detained for questioning.

During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that he was in constant touch with Pak-based terrorist handlers through virtual mode.

Identities of these Pakistan-based terror handlers have been identified as Zakir Bhai, Sulfe Bhai, Gazee Hams, Nisar Kaloch, Rizwaan Bhai Ansar Bhai, Wahid Bhai, Hyder Bhai, and Saifulla Bhai. Sheikh was about to join the AuGH terrorist outfit by forming a new group. He had been further assigned to identify a group of youth willing to join terrorism with the AuGH terrorist outfit. It was further revealed that the Pak-based terrorist commander had assured him of supplying arms and ammunition for him and his group in the coming days.

The investigation further revealed that he was a part of many WhatsApp/Telegram groups associated with terrorist outfits. Further investigation is still going on to identify other members of such groups to take further legal action against them.

Parents asked to keep watching on the social media activities of children

Police urged parents they should keep an eye on the activities of their children using social media so that they may not fall into the trap of various groups on WhatsApp/ Telegram/Signal and other social media applications. These groups are being run by Pakistan-based terrorist commanders/handlers to radicalize and recruit gullible youth into the terrorist ranks.

By this action of the Counter Intelligence wing, a terrorist recruitment module of the AuGH terrorist outfit has been timely busted and several youths have been saved from joining terrorism.