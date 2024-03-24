Ahead of the Parliamentary elections security forces busted two terror modules in different parts of Kashmir Valley by arresting six terrorists of banned terror outfits from Srinagar and Anantnag districts. As per initial information, the arrested terrorists were planning to disrupt the electoral process in the Kashmir Valley by targeting politicians of mainstream political parties.

A module of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit in south Kashmir's Anantnag district by arresting four terrorists.

"Acting on specific information regarding movement of terrorists, a joint Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) comprising of Srinagar Police, 50 RR of the Army, Valley QRT, and 29Bn CRPF was established in Kenihama area in the jurisdiction of Police Station Nowgam," reads a statement issued by the police.

According to the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Army, the operation was launched on specific inputs from the intelligence agencies in Kenihama area of Srinagar

According to reports, during checking a white Alto vehicle was intercepted by the joint party. Four terrorists identified as Mohammad Yaseen Bhat son of Ghulam Qadir Bhat, Sheraz Ahmad Rather son of Abdul Rashid Rather, Gulam Hassan Khandey son of Gulam Mohammad Khandey, all from Lcchnambal Zafran Colony Panthachowk and Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat son of late Abdul Ganie Bhat resident of Frestabal Pampore, who were boarding the vehicle, were arrested.

Based on specific inputs from intelligence agencies, a Joint Search Operation was launched by #IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice on the intervening night of 23-24 Mar in area Lukhbhawan, Larkipora, Anantnag.

Incriminating materials, arms, and ammunition including one AK 56 rifle with three magazines, 75 rounds of 7.62 x 39 mm, one Glock Pistol with two Magazines, 26 Rounds of 9 mm, and six Chinese grenades were recovered from their possession.

Arrested terrorists were planning to disrupt elections

During preliminary investigation, it was found that the arrested terrorists were linked with the proscribed terror outfit JeM.

According to reports, the arrested terrorists were planning to disrupt elections on the directions of their mentors sitting across the border. They were assigned the task of attacking political rallies or selective killings of activists of mainstream parties.

In this regard, a case FIR No.31/2024 under sections 18, 23, 39 UAPA, 7/25 Arms Act, and 120b of the IPC has been registered in Police Station Nowgam and further investigation is in progress.

Polling for the three parliamentary constituencies of Kashmir Valley will be held in May.

While elections for the newly carved Anantnag-Poonch-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat will be held on May 5, polling for the Srinagar and Baramulla segments will be held on May 13 and May 20 respectively.

Two terrorists arrested in Anantnag district

Within hours of arresting four terrorists of JeM, security forces foiled any attempt at selective killing by nabbing two terrorists from the Anantnag district.

"Based on specific inputs from intelligence agencies, a joint search operation was launched by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police on the intervening night of 23-24 March in the Lukhbhawan and Larkipora areas of Anantnag district", a spokesperson of the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps informed.

Two terrorists were apprehended along with the recovery of one pistol, one IED, and other war-like stores.