Although differences have already cropped up among constituents of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc in J&K, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is waiting for the "coalition partner" National Conference to unilaterally announce candidates for three Lok Sabha seats in Kashmir Valley.

Once the National Conference declares the names of its candidates for three seats in Kashmir Valley, the PDP will then disclose its nominees for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

According to well-placed sources, the PDP has finalized the names of its candidates in recent party meetings. However, the formal announcement will be postponed until after the National Conference declares its candidates.

PDP wants to blame NC for breaking alliance

Sources said that this strategic move aims to convey a message to the public that the PDP is committed to presenting a united front against the BJP, but it was the National Conference that is responsible for the division of anti-BJP votes.

Additionally, it provides an opportunity for the PDP leadership to scrutinize and challenge the National Conference's decisions, particularly regarding their perceived alignment with the BJP.

The National Conference has declared its intention to independently contest all three seats in Kashmir in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. This announcement underscores the NC's reluctance to engage in seat-sharing agreements with the constituents of the INDIA alliance, including the Congress party and Mehbooba Mufti's PDP, in the Kashmir Valley.

In response to this stance, informal discussions have taken place between Congress leaders and the PDP to address the disagreement. The PDP has expressed interest in contesting the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat with support from the INDIA alliance partners, including the NC, CPM, and Congress.

Omar rules out leaving any seat for coalition partner

Omar Abdullah recently reiterated his party's position during a press conference, emphasizing their unwillingness to concede the Anantnag seat to the PDP. He argued that given the primary objective of the Congress-led INDIA alliance to defeat the BJP, the PDP should yield, given its lack of electoral strength in any of the six seats across the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Omar further asserted that since J&K's three seats—Srinagar, Baramulla, and Anantnag—were already held by INDIA alliance parties, efforts should focus on seat-sharing for the remaining three seats—Jammu, Udhampur, and Ladakh, which are currently held by the BJP.

Pointing to the results of the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, where the BJP secured significant victories in Jammu, Udhampur, and Ladakh, Omar proposed that the NC contest all three Kashmir seats, while Congress contests the two Jammu seats and one Ladakh seat.