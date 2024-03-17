Within minutes after the announcement of the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, higher-ups of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and Army reviewed the security scenario in the UT.

Director General of Police, J&K, R. R. Swain and Corps Commander Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva of the strategic 16 Corps jointly presided over a high-level meeting and reviewed the security of the Jammu region keeping in view, among other things, the forthcoming general parliamentary elections.

The meeting was attended by senior army commanders and senior police officers from Jammu and Kashmir Police including ADGP Law and Order Vijay Kumar, ADGP Jammu Zone Anand Jain, ADGP CID Nitish Kumar, IG BSF D. K. Boora, province-level senior officers of the central agencies and representative officers from other central armed police forces, including CRPF.

"A wide range of security challenges facing the region were discussed in detail. Keeping in view the different strengths and expertise of different agencies and forces, coordination modules and action plans were drawn for execution", a statement issued by the J&K Police reads.

DGP J&K Swain and Lt. Gen Sachdeva deeply appreciated the high level of synergy between forces and agencies and each suggested many steps to consolidate and take it to a different level.

J&K Police prepared for upcoming elections

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vidhi Kumar Birdi, assured on Saturday that the J&K Police is fully prepared for the upcoming elections in the union territory.

Interacting with media persons, the IGP stated, "We are fully prepared for the upcoming polls, as J&K Police always remains ready for any event, whether elections or anything else".

Night curfew imposed on International Border

After receiving such inputs, the administration has imposed a night curfew within a one-kilometer radius of the International Border (IB). This arrangement will remain in effect till May 4.

According to intelligence inputs, Pakistan can create unrest in the elections to be held in the country. After receiving such inputs, the administration has imposed a night curfew within a one-kilometer radius of the International Border (IB).

Deputy Commissioner of Kathua Dr. Rakesh Minhas said BSF has expressed concern over the increasing drone activities from Pakistan.

After consultation with SSP Kathua Shivdeep Singh Jamwal, the movement of common citizens has been banned from 10 pm to 5 am in the one-kilometer radius.

Last month, on the night of 21 February, Pakistan sent a consignment of IEDs through drone to Maniyari village of Hiranagar sector of Kathua district. Vigilant BSF soldiers drove away the drone by firing. However, before the smugglers could reach the consignment dropped by the drone, a major conspiracy was averted by BSF soldiers who recovered it.

Model Code of Conduct Enforced in J&K

The Chief Electoral Officer Jammu and Kashmir has ordered for enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct in the Union territory with the announcement of the Lok Sabha polls 2024.

The Chief Electoral Officer, UT of J&K, as per GNS, has informed the respective offices about the immediate effect of the Model Code of Conduct.

The CEO has requested the offices to direct all the line departments to ensure strict compliance with the instructions of MCC contained in the manual for guidance of political parties, candidates, and other related guidelines.