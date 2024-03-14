Solving the mysterious fire incident in north Kashmir's Kupwara district in which one person lost his life, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday arrested a man for setting his own building on fire to obtain insurance money.

According to police, on the intervening nights of March 3rd and 4th, 2024, a tragic fire incident occurred in Battergam, Kupwara, where a commercial building was set ablaze. One person identified as Mohammad Feroz Alam, son of Taimur Alam, resident of Charaya Bihar, lost his life in the incident.

In response, the Kupwara Police Station initiated proceedings under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

"Subsequent inquiries uncovered that the fire was deliberately ignited by Abrar Ahmad Bhat, son of Gh Hassan Bhat, resident of Battergam, and Zakir Ahmad Bhat, son of Mohammad Afzal Bhat, resident of Gulgam", police said.

Consequently, a case (FIR No. 54/2024) has been registered under sections 302, 436, 420, and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Both accused individuals fled Jammu and Kashmir and sought refuge in Punjab. They were apprehended and brought back to Kupwara to face legal proceedings.

Reports said that within hours after their building was on fire, both the accused approached for insurance money.

Accused confessed to setting building ablaze to get insurance money

During interrogation, the accused confessed that they set the building ablaze with the intention of fraudulently obtaining money from the insurance company.

Kupwara police team, led by Insp. Ishaq SHO Kupwara and under the supervision of Dysp. Hqrs. Kupwara, are on the job to unravel the facts in the case

Authorities are committed to ensuring justice for the victims and holding the perpetrators accountable for their actions.