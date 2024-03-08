Amid a war of words between the BJP and Congress over Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav's controversial remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President of the National Conference Omar Abdullah on Friday termed these remarks as a self-goal for opposition before the Parliament election.

The National Conference is one of the constituents of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc.

"I am against such slogans because BJP effectively exploits such statements and remarks to reach out to the people," Omar said, but added that Lalu Prasad Yadav is very senior to him in politics as well as in age.

He observed that personal attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi have adverse consequences for the opposition. He pointed out that slogans related to the Prime Minister's family were like a self-goal by the opposition or keeping a goal without a goalkeeper.

"I have never supported such slogans. In fact, they prove detrimental to our cause. Voters are more concerned about practical issues they face today," he said.

Omar pointed out that opposition should raise issues like employment opportunities, agricultural distress, stagnation in the rural economy, etc. rather than indulge in personal attacks.

What did Lalu Prashad say about PM Modi?

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav said on Sunday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not a Hindu and accused him of spreading hatred.

Lalu Prasad recalled that Prime Minister Modi didn't get his head shaved on his mother's death while mentioning the ritual of getting his head tonsured on the deaths of acquaintances.

He made these remarks while addressing the "Jan Vishwas Maha Rally" in Patna on Sunday.

Lalu Yadav further said, "Prime Minister Modi talks about dynastic politics, but what is dynastic politics? Modi should explain, why don't you have children?".

BJP launches Modi Ka Parivar campaign after Lalu Prasad's remarks

Within minutes after Lalu Prashad Yadav's remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP launched the "Modi Ka Parivar" campaign on social media.

From senior ministers to grassroots workers, all added the suffix on their social media handles with "Modi Ka Parivar" status to show support for Prime Minister Modi.

Reacting to Lalu Prasad Yadav's remarks, Prime Minister Modi, at a rally in Adilabad in Telangana on Monday, said, "I question their dynastic politics, they say Modi does not have a family, my life is an open book. I will live for my country."

Nothing new in PM's Srinagar speech: Omar

However, Omar Abdullah said that there was nothing new in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at a rally in Srinagar on Thursday.

Reacting to the Prime Minister's remarks on Article 370, Omar Abdullah said it was the BJP that was politicizing this article.

"BJP is using Article 370 as a political football to reap political benefits across the country," he said and added that those who celebrated the abrogation of this article are now demanding back of their special status."

Omar Abdullah said that the people of J&K were hoping for some assurance from the Prime Minister about restoring democratic institutions.

"Hopes of installing a popular government were dashed because the Prime Minister did not mention even a single word about assembly elections in J&K," he said.