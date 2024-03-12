As intelligence agencies have established links between terror mentors sitting across the border with the drug traffickers, the Jammu and Kashmir Police will seek capital punishment for repeated offenders in cases related to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in the Union Territory.

Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police, R R Swain admitted that narcoterrorism is the biggest threat in the Union Territory, as money generated through the supply of drugs has been utilized to fund terror groups active in this part of the country.

"The Jammu and Kashmir police will pursue capital punishment for repeated offenders in cases related to the NDPS Act," Swain said.

This move comes as a response to the emerging challenge posed by narco-terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir and neighboring states. DGP Swain highlighted the gravity of the situation that emerged due to narco-terrorism in J&K.

Links with terrorists and drug mafia established

Revealing investigations into recent cases related to the arrest of some drug lords, the DGP said that it has established links between narcotics and terrorism. The very suppliers of these illicit substances are terror coordinators operating from across the border.

The DGP said that almost all terror organizations, namely Jaish-e-Mohammad, Al-Badr, and Hizbul Mujahideen, were involved in supplying drugs, but a major role in supplying drugs in different parts of the country was played by the proscribed Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT).

The police, along with other law enforcement agencies, have meticulously categorized the players in the substance trade.

Their focus now shifts to the kingpins of drug peddling. These individuals fall into two distinct groups: those directly involved in consumption and peddling, and the suppliers who amass wealth from this nefarious trade. The process of identifying these elements is underway across all districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Death penalty for repeated offenders

DGP Swain outlined a strategic approach. For those involved in drug peddling multiple times, the police will take firm action. The goal is to ensure that two to three drug peddlers face the ultimate consequence—the death sentence—through the proper legal channels. This resolute stance aims to send a powerful message: anti-social activities related to narcotics are unacceptable to the government. The police will relentlessly pursue justice for the victims and uphold the integrity of the NDPS Act.

Worrying upsurge in narco-terrorism cases in J&K

In recent years, there has been a worrying upsurge in narco-terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. This emerging menace is intricately linked to the illicit trade of drugs, intersecting with acts of terrorism.

Security forces have unearthed a disturbing trend where the profits from narcotics sales, primarily sourced from Pakistan, are funneled into financing terrorist activities.

Conventional methods of funding terrorism have faced disruptions, prompting a shift towards utilizing drug proceeds as an alternative avenue. The network of narco-terrorism extends its reach beyond the borders of Kashmir, with key handlers identified in locations like Paris, Canada, and Turkey. Efforts are actively being made to foster international cooperation, including through avenues like Interpol.

According to the Director General of Police, heroin originating from Afghanistan and passing through Pakistan commands a price of approximately Rs 12 to 14 lakh per kilogram. However, it fetches a staggering sum of nearly Rs 5 crore in the global market. While some of the narcotics entering Kashmir are sold within the region, the remainder are transported to various parts of India.

Rs 300 crore drugs seized in Ramban district in October 2023

On October 1, 2023, the Jammu and Kashmir Police seized 30 kilograms of cocaine, valued at approximately Rs 300 crore in the international market, from a vehicle in Ramban district.

This bust marks one of the largest narcotic hauls in recent years and has led to the arrest of two Punjab residents.

A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered at Banihal police station.

The arrested narco-terrorists were identified as Sarabjeet Singh from Jalandhar and Honey Basra from Phagwara in Punjab.

While 3 kg of the narcotic were found hidden on the top of the vehicle, 27 kg were recovered from their luggage.

The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of Jammu and Kashmir had previously arrested an interstate drug peddler named Bachittar Singh from the village of Jandi Kathgarh in Punjab. This individual was "most wanted" by the Police Station ANTF Jammu under various sections of the NDPS Act.