Political parties of Jammu and Kashmir reached strongly against the decision of the Election Commission of India ECI) not to hold simultaneous Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in the Union Territory.

"Unfortunately, the ECI has once again ignored the wishes and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir to have their government", former Chief Minister and president of the National Conference president Dr. Farooq Abdullah said.

"I feel sad very after the announcement of the ECI", he said, adding, "On one side the government is trying to implement the policy of "one nation, one election' but on the other hand this policy is not implemented in J&K"

"Here was an opportunity. Four states are going for both Parliamentary and Assembly elections simultaneously. Why you are denying the Jammu and Kashmir people the right to choose their own government? asked the National Conference leader.

Terming the decision of the ECI as unfortunate, the leader of the Apni Party Ghulam Hassan Mir said, "We were eagerly awaiting the announcement of dates for the J&K Assembly elections, considering the prolonged absence of a legislative assembly in Jammu and Kashmir, leaving the people disempowered".

"However, it is disheartening that despite the ECI releasing the poll schedule for four states, J&K was once again omitted. This omission suggests that the ECI is inclined towards disempowering the people of Jammu and Kashmir", he said.

Assembly elections in J&K just after Lok Sabha polls

The ECI announced plans to conduct Assembly elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir shortly after the conclusion of the Lok Sabha elections, citing the availability of parliamentary forces as a key factor.

Rajiv Kumar, the Chief Election Commissioner of India, highlighted the importance of additional paramilitary forces for candidate safety during a press conference.

He emphasized the significance of holding assembly polls after the Lok Sabha elections when security forces would be more accessible.

Kumar noted that this decision follows the alignment between the J&K Reorganisation Act and the Delimitation Commission, resolving discrepancies that emerged in 2022.

"With both entities now in agreement since December 2023, preparations for elections are underway," he added.

"While security concerns have led to the postponement of elections this time, the ECI remains committed to promptly organizing elections in Jammu and Kashmir following the parliamentary elections,", the CEC said.

Five-phase Lok Sabha elections in J&K

As per the dates announced by the ECI, voting in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in five phases and the counting of the votes will take place on June 4.

ECI said that polls to five Lok Sabha constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in 5 phases and only one J&K constituency will go to polls in each phase.