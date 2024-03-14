Suspense continued over the maiden Assembly elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir as Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar did not give any categorical statement in this regard.

Winding up a two-day visit of the team of the Election Commission of India (ECI), the CEO said that a decision regarding separate or simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be made after a thorough review of the security situation in the region.

He emphasized that the Election Commission has not delayed the Assembly polls in the Union Territory (UT).

Replying to a question regarding election preparedness and the possibility of simultaneous Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir, CEC Rajiv Kumar underscored the pivotal role of the security situation in determining the election timeline for the region.

"The decision will be made at an appropriate moment, taking into account the security scenario and concurrent elections in the area," affirmed the CEC.

Political parties demand simultaneous Lok Sabha, Assembly elections in J&K

During their meeting with the visiting team of the ECI, political parties demanded simultaneous Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

National Conference Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani questioned the inordinate delay in holding Assembly elections. He asked that if conditions permit Lok Sabha polls, there's no reason to delay Assembly elections in J&K.

Echoing the demand of the NC, the PDP also urged the ECI for concurrent Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in J&K.

The demand for simultaneous Assembly and Lok Sabha polls in J&K has gained momentum across various political parties. National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah recently joined this call, emphasizing the injustice of postponing Assembly elections while Lok Sabha polls proceed.

The CEC noted that several political representatives, who met with the Election Commission of India's visiting team, have advocated strongly for simultaneous elections.

Summary revision exercise completed in 2022

The exercise of special summary revision-2022 culminated with the publication of the final electoral rolls in the UT on November 25, 2022.

In March 2023 opposition parties had submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission of India, seeking early assembly polls in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The signatories of the memorandum include National Conference president Dr. Farooq Abdullah, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, and other senior leaders of national political parties.

It was mentioned in the memorandum that Jammu and Kashmir has been without a legislative assembly and an elected government for the last five years.

It was further demanded in the memorandum that the Election Commission of India is under a constitutional obligation to hold assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and delay in and denial of assembly elections would amount to a denial of fundamental and democratic rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and a breach of constitutional obligations.