For the last two days, Ravinder Raina, president of the J&K unit of BJP, has been "campaigning" in north Kashmir's Kupwara district to seek voters for the 'like-minded' parties without naming any political party.

As BJP has not fielded any candidate in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, Ravinder Raina tried to convince workers during his election campaign that it was part of the party's strategy to defeat dynasty parties.

"I appreciate the hard work of the party cadre in this area to expand BJP's footprint in north Kashmir. To achieve the large goal, sometimes we have to devise different strategies", Raina said, pointing out that not fielding any candidate on three seats of Kashmir Valley was part of the strategy.

"I am very well aware of the emotions of the party workers but there are many seats in different states where BJP has not fielded its candidates to adjust nominees of coalition partners", he said and announced that central leadership of the BJP has decided not to field any candidate on three Lok Sabha seats of Kashmir Valley.

BJP leaders only criticize NC, PDP, and Cong without seeking support of any party

BJP leaders are working hard in different areas of the important Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha region. However, they aren't asking people to vote for any specific candidate in this area.

After the voting finished in the Jammu-Reasi Lok Sabha area, the BJP has turned its attention to three seats in the Kashmir Valley, especially Anantnag-Rajouri. The party has some interest in this area because it granted Scheduled Tribe status to the Pahari ethnic group.

Every day, the BJP's media team releases statements about leaders campaigning in the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha area. But these statements don't mention any candidate the party wants people to vote for.

During public meetings, BJP leaders criticize the National Conference, Congress, and the Peoples' Democratic Party. But they don't say which candidate people should vote for.

BJP's general secretary and former MLC Vibodh Gupta spoke at several public meetings in the border district of Poonch. He said that the NC, PDP, and Congress have let down the Gujjar-Bakerwal community for years. They denied them political rights, forest rights, and banned them from getting jobs in other districts.

"In the past, NC, Congress, and PDP made laws that hurt the future of Gujjar-Bakerwal children. They still oppose decisions that benefit these people," he said.

At these meetings, Gupta and other leaders talked about the achievements of the Narendra Modi government. But they didn't ask people to support any political party.

Since the BJP didn't nominate any candidate in this area, its leaders are only criticizing the NC, PDP, and Congress.