Notwithstanding claims of the BJP leadership of evolving consensus among all leaders, the annoyed sitting Lok Sabha member Jamyang Tsering Namgyal was conspicuously absent when party candidate Advocate Tashi Gyalson filled his nomination paper for the Ladakh Lok Sabha seat.

Tashi Gyalson, Chief Executive Council (Leh) and party's candidate for the Parliamentary constituency of Ladakh, accompanied by his supporters and party workers on Wednesday filed his nomination for the Lok Sabha election 2024 at Leh.

Ashok Koul, General Secretary (organization), BJP J&K and Ladakh, Sat Sharma, former Minister, Ch. Vikram Randhawa, former MLC, and Satish Sharma, senior leader accompanied Tashi Gyalson on the occasion.

Phunchok Stanzin, President Ladakh BJP, and Tashi Gyaltsan Kachu, District President, Stanzin Lakpa, Dorjey Angchuk, PT Kunzoke, Ali Chandan, Fayaz Ahmed Qaari, Bilal Ahmed, Gailek, and other senior leaders of BJP Ladakh and party workers and supporters were also present during the nomination.

Despite Kiran Rijiju's effort, Namgyal skips function

Although BJP has deputed Union Minister Kiran Rijiju to manage things in Ladakh, Namgyal skipped the function when the party candidate filed his nomination paper.

Kiran Rijiju reached Leh on Monday afternoon and held closed-door meetings with senior BJP leaders, workers, and some prominent Buddhist leaders of Ladakh.

Lok Sabha member from Arunachal Pradesh, Kiran Rijiju is a Minister of Earth Sciences and Minister of Food Processing Industries and is a prominent Buddhist leader of the country.

Notably, BJP has deputed four senior BJP leaders namely Ashok Koul, Sat Sharma, Vikram Randhawa, and Satish Sharma to Ladakh to address the concerns of the incumbent Member of Parliament, Jamyang Tsering Jamgyal, who was overlooked by the party for the lone Ladakh Lok Sabha seat in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

As reported earlier, on April 25, Namgyal condemned individuals spreading false statements against the Prime Minister in his name, reaffirming his allegiance to the party. This clarification followed Namgyal's discontent with the party's decision on April 23, where he criticized the decision to replace him with Tashi Gyalson, labeling it as unjust to a committed party worker. Namgyal vowed to assess the situation carefully before determining his next steps.

On Tuesday Namgayal's representatives obtained a nomination form for him from the Returning Officer as an Independent candidate.

BJP's candidate holds rally in Leh

Meanwhile, the BJP candidate took out a rally on the occasion which started from the party office, Leh, and went through various locations culminating at the Deputy Commissioner's office.

Phunchok Stanzin made a fervent appeal to vote for the BJP candidate in the Lok Sabha election. He said that Tashi Gyalson has been strongly raising the issues related to local development and his win will ensure the unprecedented development in the whole region by the Modi government.

Tashi Gyalson said that the BJP has always worked for the welfare of the needy and the neglected at the ground level. He said that there are many aspirations and issues in the region, for which the Modi government has always shown a strong will to resolve.