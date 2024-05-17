State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday filed a supplementary chargesheet against two terrorists including a journalist-turned-BJP leader-turned Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorist for their involvement in several terror acts and activities in the Kandi-Budhal area of J&K's Rajouri district.

BJP leader-turned-LeT terrorist Altaf Hussain Shah alias "Talib Hussain" was earlier charge-sheeted for killing a toddler, who was a nephew of a BJP leader of Rajouri district.

According to an official handout issued by the J&K Police, a significant case of terror acts was registered in Police Station Mahore where two terrorists were arrested with huge quantities of automatic arms and ammunition including other war-like stores from the Budhal area by the police and security forces.

During sustained interrogation, more recoveries of sticky grenades, hand grenades, and IEDs were recovered on their disclosures.

"Since this case was important in nature and involvement of more terrorist associates was anticipated the investigation was transferred to State Investigation Agency (SIA) Jammu", a police spokesperson said.

During interrogation, the duo confessed their involvement in several terrorist acts including killing, injuring, and firing upon innocent persons, grenade throwing at a marriage party, and planting of IEDs in crowded places in Kandi-Budhal areas and causing extensive damage to government properties.

Pak-based terror mentor assigned them tasks of terror acts

According to police, both terrorists were active for a long and carried out the terrorist acts on the behest of a top-ranking grade –"A" terrorist of the proscribed terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), namely Mohammad Qasim alias Salman alias Waseem son of Mohammad Shafi, resident of Angralla district Reasi, who has exfiltrated to Pakistan for arms training during the year 1990.

The accused persons had received a huge quantity of arms and ammunition and other war-like stores through drone dropping from different places in the Lamberi area of district Rajouri and then shifted the same to Kandi Budhal area for terrorist acts, on the instruction of Pak handler.

Two more terrorists were arrested

On further investigation of the said case, two more associates of the said module of Laskar-e-Toiba (LeT) were taken into custody by the State Investigation Agency Jammu.

During the question they too confessed their involvement in a number of terrorist acts, shifting of automatic arms and ammunition including other war-like store items from Lamberi to Kandi-Budhal area in association with Talib Hussain Shah, who was earlier arrested along with sophisticated weapons and its ammunitions.

The duo had voluntarily joined the LeT outfit on the motivation of Pak handlers.

"The deep-rooted conspiracy of LeT module to distended their terror activities in district Rajouri and waging war against sovereignty and integrity of India has been exposed with the arrest of four active terrorists. The investigation of the case is continued for the arrest of more associates of said Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) module", the police spokesperson said.

Talib worked with a news channel and headed IT cell of J&K BJP's minority wing

Arrested in July 2022, Altaf Hussain Shah alias "Talib Hussain" had earlier worked with a news channel and headed the IT cell of the Minority Wing of BJP.

He was arrested by the villagers of the Tuksan village in the Reasi district of Jammu province along with one other terrorist.

Another terrorist was identified as Faizal Ahmed Dar son of Bashir Ahmed Dar, a resident of Pulwama a categorized terrorist.

Talib was also responsible for the Udhampur blast and twin blasts in the Rajouri district.

According to reports, Talib Hussain was the mastermind of a series of blasts in Jammu province