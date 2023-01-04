Sarabhai vs Sarabhai fame and veteran actor Satish Shah is one of the most active celebrities on the micro-blogging platform Twitter. The actor never fails to retweet or tweet about the latest happening in his day-to-day life. Be it crime, politics or news the veteran actor always keeps his Twitter account updated.

Satish Shah's befitting reply to racist comment at UK's Heathrow Airport is winning desi hearts!

Recently, the actor recounted a fateful incident he faced at Heathrow Airport. Shah shared how he faced racism and gave a befitting reply to the staff member. Here's what happened.

Taking to Twitter, the 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' actor revealed that he was at the airport, headed to board his flight when he overheard the staff at the Heathrow Airport questioning how they (Mr Shah and his family) can afford a first-class plane ticket. To which the veteran actor replied with a smile and said 'because we are Indians'.

His tweet read: "I replied with a proud smile "because we are Indians" after I overheard the Heathrow staff wonderingly asking his mate"how can they afford 1st class?"

Satish Shah's tweet went viral in no time the authorities of Heathrow Airport tendered an apology.

After reading his tweet, the Heathrow Airport account on Twitter wrote "Good morning, we're sorry to hear about this encounter. May you DM us?"

A user wrote, "What a dignified and classic response Sir Very well said. @HeathrowAirport staffers need British history lessons. "

Another mentioned, "You should have told them. You have built this Heathrow airport with our ancestor's taxes and our country's riches."

The third one mentioned, "Well said sir! Proud of you, and definitely it's high time to show to the world that we are the 5th largest economy and hence, we deserve the best in every field."

Professional front

Satish Shah became a household name after his improbable comic timing in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. He also appeared as a judge on the TV show Comedy Circus. The actor has been featured in several Bollywood films like Ra.One, Main Hoon Na and Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron.