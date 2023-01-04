Actor couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor never fail to set Instagram on fire with their loved-up pictures. Be it sharing day-to-day updates about their personal and professional lives, the couple also shares candid pictures from their photoshoots. Much recently, Arjun and Malaika celebrated New Year's together.

Malaika Arora amps up the glam quotient as she drops an Instagram reel featuring 60 pictures featuring unseen pictures from 2022

Malaika Arora took to her Instagram handle to share a video montage of pictures from 2022. The video also featured her pictures with her beau Arjun Kapoor and BFF Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Sharing the montage of pictures in a high-speed video, Malaika wrote, "The year that was in 60 photos ..... #bye2022hello2023."

The cover photo of the reel has Malaika's pool picture as the cover. There are also pictures from her various glamorous photo shoots, including those for magazines.

Fans want Malaika and Arjun to tie the knot this year

In no time, fans flocked to Malaika's comment section and lauded Malaika for her stunning Instagram reel featuring 60 best pictures from 2022.

A fan commented on the video, "Age is just a number ...uh prove it."

Another fan mentioned, "Ab Naye saal mein Shaadi bhi kar lo jaldi jaldi (now get married soon in the new year)."

The third one said: "She is a Queen of boldness aag hai aag Queen mallaa".

The actress rang in her new year with her beau Arjun Kapoor. The couple jetted off to Rajasthan along with actor Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal for the New Year celebrations. On January 1, Malaika shared a beautiful monochromatic picture of her kissing Arjun Kapoor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika Arora is basking in the success of Moving In With Malaika, a reality based on her life. The show featured Karan Johar, Farah Khan, and Malaika's sister Amrita. In the show, Malaika opened up about her relationship with her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan, and her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor and addressed how she deals with trollers. The show is currently streaming on Disney + Hotstar.